Austin Gay Men's Chorus Holiday Show 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE Returns In December

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with its upcoming annual winter show. 'Twas the Night Before: Tales of the Winter Season will be held at First Austin, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at just $20.

'Twas the Night Before: Tales of the Winter Season is a festive and fabulous celebration that promises to be more joyful than any holiday gathering. Featuring heartwarming musical storytelling and a pre-show reception, the event is sure to bring cheer and holiday magic to all.

Guests are invited to arrive an hour before showtime for a lively pre-reception filled with cocktails, mocktails, and holiday vibes. It’s a perfect opportunity to mingle with friends, meet new faces, and soak in the festive spirit before the show begins.

The main event, 'Twas the Night Before, is a celebration of winter that combines music, storytelling, and humor to honor the diverse stories and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. The performance will blend tradition with a fresh perspective, delivering songs that both embrace and reimagine the holiday season.

Artistic Director Thomas Rinn, who leads the AGMC, says, “This show is all about bringing joy, warmth, and a sense of community through music. We want to celebrate the season in a way that’s meaningful and inclusive for everyone.”

The chorus will take audiences on a journey through winter’s most cherished moments, with every note and lyric telling a part of the larger story. From lighthearted, cheeky humor to touching reflections on the season’s deeper meaning, 'Twas the Night Before is a holiday celebration that invites everyone to join in the fun.

Austin Gay Men’s Chorus:

Initially named the Capital City Men’s Chorus, the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus was inspired by a 1989 visit to Austin by The Names Project. Since then, the chorus has grown significantly from an initial 16 members. Raising their voices in song to change minds, transform lives, and build community, the chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as in Houston, Fort Worth, Denver and Montreal as well as several venues in Austin. Guest artists include Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa, Broadway star Nick Rodriquez, Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Rose Taylor, Austin’s cabaret legend Karen Kuykendall, members of the Austin Lyric Opera, the Austin Civic Orchestra and others. The chorus has recorded and released three CDs, performed several times on television and has provided music for such diverse events as the inauguration of Governor Ann Richards, comedienne Margaret Cho’s “Cho Dependent” show, Round Rock Express baseball games, and the Geek Bowl Trivia contest. In 2019, the chorus name was changed to the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus to reflect the pride of its members. Currently helmed by Artistic Director Dr. Thomas Rinn, the Austin Gay Men’s Chorus is the longest operating men’s chorus in Central Texas.

