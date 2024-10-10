A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to the Firehouse Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehouse Theatre invites you to take a delightfully funny and murderous romp through Edwardian England with A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy is a fast-paced, witty, and outrageously funny tale about low-born Monty Navarro, who discovers he’s ninth in line to a massive family fortune. Instead of waiting patiently, Monty devises a more entertaining plan: to kill off each of the eight relatives standing in his way—without getting caught, of course!

Director Owen Beans shares, “I’m very excited to share this hilarious musical with Firehouse audiences and to introduce them to a bunch of new faces to our stage. Eight out of our eleven cast members are making their Firehouse debuts with Gent’s Guide! Audiences are really in for a treat to see Micah B. Hardt in particular as he takes on the Tony-Winning-role of The D’Ysquith Family, wherein he plays NINE different characters all of which meet their demise at the hands of our protagonist, Cameron Vargas’s Monty Navarro…or is he the antagonist? You’ll have to come find out!”

With standout songs like “I’ve Decided to Marry You,” a farcical love triangle, and “I Don’t Understand the Poor,” a sharp commentary on class divides, this musical guarantees an evening of humor and charm. This production will feature Firehouse favorite Molly Robinson (known for 9 to 5, Catch Me If You Can, and more) as music director, with fellow Firehouse favorite Caitlin Martelle (of Newsies, Saturday Night Fever, 9 to 5, and more) serving as assistant director and assistant choreographer.

Tickets to A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, running at The Firehouse Theatre from October 17 through November 3, start at $38 for adults and $34 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, October 17) and Saturday matinee performances are $34. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $16 plus a $4 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will be on Friday, October 18. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE