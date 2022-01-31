Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2022 Texas Repertory Theatre Season Opens March 4th at The Charles Bender PAC

Educating Rita will play Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays March 4th through March 13th.

Jan. 31, 2022  
The Texas Repertory Theatre announces the opening of its 2022 Season at The Charles Bender Performing Arts Center with the inspiring comedy Educating Rita. This new production of the Olivier Prize winning play features Texas Rep Artistic Director Steven Fenley and Houston veteran actress Erin Kidwell. Under the direction of Ed Muth, Educating Rita will open on March 4th and play through March 13th.

Winner of the prestigious Olivier Award, Educating Rita is a thoughtful and heartwarming comedy about the positive changes that friendship and learning can effect in a person's life. When married hairdresser Rita enrolls in a university course to expand her horizons, little does she realize where the journey will take her. Frank is a tutor of English in middle age whose disillusioned outlook on life drives him to drink and bury himself in his books. Enter Rita, a forthright hairdresser who is eager to learn. Their relationship as teacher and student blossoms, ultimately giving Frank a new sense of self and Rita the knowledge she so craves. Their relationship as teacher and student blossoms, ultimately giving Frank a new sense of self and Rita the confidence she so desires.

Educating Rita will play Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays March 4th through March 13th. For Tickets or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com


