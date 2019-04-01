World Class Musicians To Play In Woodstock During Elm Street's Second Season Of The Lantern Series

Alternative country trio The Lone Bellow kicks off Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's second outdoor concert season, The Lantern Series, as part of their 2019/2020 Season To Prevail. "This season really resonates with us as an organization - we learned a lot from our first season of The Lantern Series and we're really excited to make it more engaging with our community in its second season," says Elm Street's Executive Director Christopher Brazelton on how the theme of prevailing extends beyond the theatre season. The outdoor concert series presents a mix of genres and cultures to excite, surprise, and entertain concert goers.

The Lone Bellow burst onto the scene with their self-titled debut in 2013. The Nashville-based trio, featuring Zach Williams (guitar/vocals), Kanene Donehey Pipkin (multi-instrumentalist/vocals), and Brian Elmquist (guitar/vocals), quickly became known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance - creating what NPR calls, 'earnest and magnetic folk-pop built to shake the rafters.'

In 2015, the band released Then Came The Morning, produced by The National's Aaron Dessner. The album was nominated for an Americana Music Award and took the band to numerous late night shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Show With David Letterman and Later...with Jools Holland among others.

The Lone Bellow

Alt/Indie Country

Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $375.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $263.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $225.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $32.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $25.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Soulsha is a party, a revolution, and an adventure through different traditions. It brings together some of Boston's top musicians in Scottish, West African, and Funk music to create a sound you won't find anywhere else on the planet.

The band formed through a series of serendipitous meetings in the thriving and intersecting multi-cultural melting pot of Boston. Many of the members are virtuosic and highly esteemed tradition-bearers in their styles. In Soulsha, they saw a chance to bridge divides. The music they've created is a conversation between cultures that breaks down all the boundaries, moving the audience to abandon their assumptions as they lose themselves on the dance floor.

The sound is fun but deep, fresh but familiar, immigrant and yet deeply American.

Soulsha

Afro Celtic Funk

Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $200.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $140.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $120.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $17.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $14.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Gina Furtado's innovative and unique musicianship and songwriting, although based in traditional music modalities, breaks free from the assumed constructs and makes a new musical statement that's influenced by emotion, is played with the highest skill, and expresses an enormous verve and vitality.

With an intent to use the banjo as a medium of personal expression, Furtado moves through varied modes of musical treatments. Although she's known mainly known for her work as the banjo player for Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, she has a long history with her banjo. Born and raised in Front Royal, Virginia, Gina began touring up and down the east coast in her tween years with her siblings, earning countless ribbons from fiddlers conventions, a strong reputation in the regional bluegrass scene, and a stamp from Bluegrass Today as "absurdly talented."

Gina Furtado Project

Bluegrass

Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $159.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $112.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $95.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $14.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $11.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

JigJam are a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as 'I-Grass' (Irish influenced Bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world.

They have now developed their own unique style of music influenced by American Folk music whilst staying true to their Irish roots. Described as 'The best Irish group so far in bluegrass' this sharply dressed outfit deliver an energy-fueled, foot-stomping live performance. All multi-instrumentalists, JigJam interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass onstage which creates an experience which is pleasing to both the eye and the ear.

JigJam

Irish Folk

Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $229.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $160.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $137.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $20.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $16.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Original. Imaginative. Ridiculous. Origimagidiculous.

VoicePlay is unlike any theatrical experience available today, recreating the orchestrated sound of an entire musical production with nothing but the human voice.

The cast of VoicePlay has taken the timeless sound of vocal music and turned it completely on its head. Re-imagined as a full stage show, amazing, humorous, and vertigo-inducing harmonies pepper VoicePlay's music-without-music sound as it ping-pongs between eras and styles, channeling the breadth of the musical landscape and lacing it with inventive and often hilarious onstage theatrics.

VoicePlay

A Cappella

Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $299.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $209.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $179.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $25.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $21.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

Swedish Jam Factory is a tap dance/music duo based in Los Angeles, California, pioneering a new hybrid of tap dance and musical expression. Imagine a Gene Kelly/ Donald O'Connor duo, but instead of a good old fashioned Singin' in the Rain traditional musical theatre tap break, they're playing bluegrass instruments, saxophone, accordion, piano, and more. It's a show of quick-footed, rhythmic, melodic expression- an explosion of physical, musical energy.

Thomas Bergstig from Stockholm, Sweden, and Isaac Middleton from Harlan, KY met while working on musical theater projects together in Memphis, TN. What started as tapping to kill time on breaks took on a life of its own. It's exciting, it's novel, it doesn't make much sense, and it's a little hard to explain. But what SJF knows is that it's fascinating and captivating to both create and watch.

Swedish Jam Factory

Quick-Foot Variety

Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $224.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $157.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $134.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $16.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $13.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188

With a deep respect for lyrical storytelling, cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker delivers a unique voice through her self-described genre of ChamberSoul. Shana's melodies weave strong hints of jazz, classical, soulful folk, acoustic pop and a touch of R&B into a distinctive rhythmic tapestry.

Touted by JazzTimes Magazine as a jazz talent "...whose imprint and vitality has already been quite visible..." Shana's style and sound as been described as a blend of Dianne Reeves, Joni Mitchell, and Tracy Chapman. ChamberSoul best describes what the listener should expect when experiencing Shana's music. "Whenever and however possible, I always try to set a tone of acoustic intimacy with my colleagues on stage, and also with the audience, so that the music, performers and audience feel close and tangible, no matter the size of the venue."

Shana Tucker

ChamberSoul

Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage) - $199.00

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage) - $139.00

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage) - $119.00

Reserved Gold Seat - $17.00

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket) - $14.00

Located at The Elm Street Event Green

111 Elm St., Woodstock, GA 30188





