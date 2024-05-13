Lavender Fest to Perform Inaugural Season At Out Front Theatre Company Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - will host and produce the inaugural season of the LAVENDER PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL (LAVENDER FEST) starting next month. Showcasing queer talent from all over the United States and internationally, Lavender Fest's inaugural season will feature nine unique shows over a 5-day festival from June 19 - 23rd, 2024.

Lavender Fest is on a mission to foster multiple generations of queer performance art by giving new and experienced voices a space to explore and express themselves. As a curated week-long festival, Lavender Fest will have something for everyone. Bringing together every aspect of the queer spectrum together by showcasing the full range of the rainbow for one week. With this festival, it becomes one of the few spaces in the United States dedicated to the advancement of queer artists.

The lineup of shows will include: The Real Black Swann: Confessions of America's First Black Drag Queen by Les Kurkendaal-Barrett; You Are Not Your Face by Sof Delgado; Drag Reflex, a lip-sync free drag show featuring local Atlanta drag performers; By the Light of the Moon by Quinlan Orear; Open by Davin Grindstaff; The Heterosexuals by Johnnie McNamara Walker; Very Queer Comedy Hour featuring Jessica, Richard, Dani, & Twiggs; Strings Attached by Chayton Pabich Danyla; and Moonshot: A Musical Comedy with Book by Marc Erdahi & Tyler Oberle and Music & Lyrics by Corey Everly.

With a mixture of one-person performances, drag, improv, staged readings, and more, Lavender Fest will have a variety of performances for all to enjoy. Those looking to see all shows at a discounted rate can purchase a Festival Pass, which will include an exclusive invitation to the closing celebration on June 23.

"Queer theatre is here to stay, and Lavender Fest will provide one of the few spaces in America for new, bold work to be featured," says Festival Director Ty Autry. "We aim to ignite multiple generations of storytellers, creators, and artists to experiment with LGBTQIA+ shows. We get to be the authors of our own history."

Performances run June 19-23, 2024. Festival Passes and individual tickets are on sale for the inaugural season of Lavender Fest. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com

