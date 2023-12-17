VIDEO: Meet the Cratchits from Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Meet the family bringing all of the holiday cheer to A CHRISTMAS CAROL in this video from the Alliance Theatre below!

Alliance Theatre’s annual holiday production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is currently running at The Coca-Cola Stage through December 24, 2023. This production marks the Alliance’s 34th season of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and the 3rd year of the reimagined classic. Many of Atlanta’s favorite actors return this year to bring to life the magic and joy of the holiday season. Caitlin Hargraves, who previously performed in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, helms the production this year as director.

Leading the cast for the third year as Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator’s credits include previous productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL playing Scrooge and Jacob Marley. Additional Alliance Theatre credits include Everybody, Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, and Troubadour.

For the second year, Emberlynn Wood is reprising the role of Tiny Tim. Last year’s production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL marked Wood’s professional theater debut.

The cast is completed by Austin Barocas as the Lamplighter’s Son/Child Scrooge; Caleb Baumann as Matthew Watkins; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Anne Marie Gideon as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Christopher Hampton as Mr. Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Lucy Longas Emma Cratchit/Child Fred; Maria Mae Lopez as Belle/Martha Cratchit; Roberto Méndez as Lamplighter/Fouquet; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past; Matthew Morris as Jacob Marley,Adrienne Ocfemia as Melinda Cratchit/Child Dick Wilkins; Mary Lynn Owen as Mrs. Dilber; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Lyndsay Ricketson as Ghost of Christmas Future; Asia Rogers as Alice/Fan; and Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins. Understudies for this production include Sully Brown, Maddie Compton, Carlyn Chantal Dent Goodman, Allie Hill, Akasha Nelson, Ian Sawan, and Russel J. Scott.

In addition to Director Caitlin Hargraves and playwright David H. Bell, the creative team for the Alliance’s production includes Sound Designer Clay Benning, Set Designer Todd Rosenthal, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Lighting Designer Greg Hofmann, Composer Kendall Simpson, Dialect Coach Jacqueline Springfield, Consent Informed Rehearsal Practice lead Amelia Fischer, and Music Director Greg Matteson. Puppet Design for A CHRISTMAS CAROL was provided by Tom Lee and Blair Thomas. Delbert Hall of D2 Flying Effects serves as Puppet Flying Director.

Musicians include Music Director Greg Matteson (Keyboard), Noah Johnson (Cello), Michael Duff (Keyboard 2), and Benito Thompson (Violin).

The production team for A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes Stage Manager Liz Campbell, Assistant Stage Managers Amanda Joy Perez and Mesa, Stage Management Production Assistant LaMarr White, Jr., Production Management Lead Courtney O’Neill, Young Performer Supervisor Kate Walsh, Back Up Young Performer Supervisor Karen Aguirre, and Line Producer Jody Feldman.



