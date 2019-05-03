VIDEO: Go Inside BILLY ELLIOT in Atlanta

City Springs Theatre, Atlanta's newest professional theatre company, presents Broadway's Drew McVety, Pamela Gold, and Sarah Charles Lewis in the international smash-hit "Billy Elliot The Musical,"featuring the incredible talents of 13-year-old Liam Redford as Billy. Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, "Billy Elliot The Musical" plays the Byers Theatre at TheSandy Springs Performing Arts Center(1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) May 3 - 12, 2019. Tickets are $30-$62, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.comor call 404-477-4365 for more information. "Billy Elliot The Musical" contains adult themes and language and may not be appropriate for all audience members.

Check out video of the production below!

Heralded as "A triumph! The #1 show of the year!" by Time Magazine and "Thrilling! Impossible to resist!" by The New York Times, "Billy Elliot The Musical" follows a young boy as he trades in his boxing gloves for dancing shoes. In an unforgettable story set in a small mining town in the English countryside grappling with the effects of Margaret Thatcher's union-busting era, a dance teacher finds a diamond in the rough when she discovers Billy-a young boy with a passion for dance who inspires the entire community. The musical phenomenon is set to an explosive score by Elton John, celebrating Billy's journey against the odds to make his dreams come true.

City Springs Theatre Company is pleased to introduce 13-year-old Liam Redford as Billy. Hailing from North Hanover, New Jersey, Liam debuted as Billy in 2017 at the Grand Theatre in Williamstown, NJ. Since then he has performed the role at Virginia's Signature Theatre and at Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Billy Elliot The Musical" stars Broadway veteran Drew McVety as Dad (Broadway: "Bandstand," "Big River," "Spamalot," "Frozen," "Titanic," "The Heidi Chronicles," "Billy Elliot"), Pamela Gold as Mrs. Wilkinson (Broadway: "How To Succeed In Business Without Even Trying," "Once Upon A Mattress"), and local Atlantan Sarah Charles Lewis as Debbie Wilkinson (Broadway: "Tuck Everlasting"). Also starring is Seth Black-Diamond as Michael (National Tour: "A Christmas Story"), Karen Howell as "Grandma" (Flat Rock Playhouse, Riverside Theatre, Gretna Theatre, Theatre in the Square, Aurora Theatre), and Haden Rider as "Tony" (City Springs Theatre, Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Aurora Theatre, Atlanta Lyric). The cast also features Bethany Irby as "Mum" (Alliance Theatre, Georgia Ensemble Theatre, Horizon Theatre), Rob Ouellette as "Mr. Braithwaite" (National Tour: "42ndStreet," City Springs Theatre, Northshore Music Theatre), and George Deavours as George (City Springs Theatre, Atlanta Lyric, Aurora Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse).

Rounding out the cast are Addison Albrecht, Adrienne Ocfemia, Allison Gann, Arjaye Johnson, Atarius Armstrong, Brian Jordan, Brittany Ellis, Caleb Brink, Connor Jacobs, D.J. Grooms, Jonathan Chisolm, Kinsey Bosher, Luke Badura, Luke Sanderford, Matt Bonaker, Matt McCubbin, Russell Scott, Ryley Perry, Sarah Serena Thompson, Sawyer Pollock, Sophia Ocfemia, T'Arica Crawford, and Tony Hayes.

As the first locally produced production of "Billy Elliot The Musical,"an incredible artistic team has been assembled to bring this story to life, led by City Springs Theatre's Artistic Director Brandt Blocker, Resident Choreographer Cindy Mora Reiser, Resident Music Director Judy Cole, Set Designer Campbell Baird, Resident Costume Designer Amanda Edgerton West, Lighting Designer Mike Wood, Wig Designer George Deavours, Sound Designer Steve Kraack, and Production Manager Justin Gamerl.

The energetic score is by Elton John and the book and lyrics are by Lee Hall.

All performances are held at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatreat 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

Performance Schedule

May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 2019 Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm, Saturdays & Sundays @ 2:00pm

About City Springs Theatre Company: City Springs Theatre Company was formed by Sandy Springs residents and is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching the community while contributing to its cultural and economic development by creating world-class theatre experiences at the new Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization. For more information, and to find out how you can get involved, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.





