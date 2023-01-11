Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL

Get a first look at the cast in action!

Jan. 11, 2023  

Get a first look at Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production of Next to Normal, which begins performances February 16th through February 26th.

Next to Normal, with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as "one of the year's ten best shows" by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy and heart.







