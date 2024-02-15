Tituss Burgess, Solea Pfeiffer, and Brandon Victor Dixon to Join BAM!, BLACK ARTISTS IN MUSIC

The Savannah College of Art and Design is inviting you to join members of the SCAD Bee Sharps, the university's elite vocal ensemble and American Idol winner and SCAD alum Candice Glover (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2022) for BAM!, Black Artists in Music, this Friday, February 23 in Atlanta.

"BAM is a revolutionary experience that invites people of all ages and backgrounds to revel in the excellence of Black Artists in Music," said Glover. "Join us as we pay tribute to some of the most iconic artists and their biggest contributions to Black culture, and music from every genre. BAM is THE Black history concert that you don't want to miss!"

After two consecutive years of sold out shows in Savannah and Atlanta, BAM! 2024 expands its celebration of Black History Month and Black musical artists with GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award nominated stars from Broadway, TV and film. They will share the stage with the stars of tomorrow, including SCAD's premier vocal ensemble The Bee Sharps, SCAD students, and alumni.

This year's shows will shine bright with the addition of stars of stage and screen including Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and "Moulin Rouge"), Solea Pfeiffer ("Hadestown" and "Almost Famous"), and Brandon Victor Dixon ("Hamilton" and NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar").

The concert will include iconic hit songs from celebrated Black music artists of our time. From gospel, r&b, soul to jazz, spoken word, and dance - this uplifting and joyous concert will shine a light on how Black music artists have defined today's music and culture.

The Atlanta performance is on Friday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at the new SCADshow theater in Midtown. Tickets are $20 for SCAD card holders, students, seniors, and the military, and $35 for the general public.

The concert, from the minds of SCAD executive ensembles artistic director Mike Evariste ("Les Miserables", "South Pacific", "Hair", "Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert") and choreographer and SCAD performing arts professor Tiffany Evariste ("Aladdin", "Motown") - Broadway veterans - will take us on a musical journey of joy, laughter and jubilation as the night pulls inspiration from the words of civil rights leaders of today and the past. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to Maya Angelou, and Nina Simone to James Baldwin, activists' words have had a major impact on the world and the creative minds of today's Grammy winning music artists.

Audience members will experience a one night only extravaganza of SCAD students, faculty, and staff performers, including American Idol winner and SCAD Music Coordinator Candice Glover (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2022), SCAD Alums Terrence Williams Jr. (B.F.A., performing arts, 2022) and Kingdom Business and Empire star Kiandra Richardson (B.F.A., performing arts, 2013); members of the magnetic SCAD student vocal ensemble, the Bee Sharps; and Emmy, Grammy, Tony nominated guest stars directly from Broadway, TV, and film.

For more information and tickets, visit the Atlanta event page.

SCAD Presents: The Bee Sharps

The SCAD Bee Sharps are the university's premier student vocal ensemble. Specializing in a range of musical genres, from Great American Songbook classics to popular spirituals and today's pop hits, these elite SCAD student performers from around the U.S. do it all: sing, dance, and dazzle! Whether they are backed by a four-piece band or singing alongside SCAD alum and American Idol winner Candice Glover (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2022), the SCAD Bee Sharps are a must-see.

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator.

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator.