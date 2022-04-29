Thursday Night Performances Return to Dad's Garage Theatre

Starting May 5, Dad's Garage will once again have shows on stage on Thursday evenings. Beginning with the new show Office Hours at 8 pm on Thursday, we take one step closer to our usual blazing pace of new productions. Prior to COVID-19, Dad's Garage presented 6-10 stage shows weekly; the theatre has slowly been weighing safety measures, audience engagement, and artist comfort since returning to live shows in the fall of 2021. As part of our commitment to safely serving our community through comedy and laughter, Dad's Garage has been following a multi-phased return to a new normal of robust live comedy and improv.

Office Hours is a new improv show featuring ensemble members, rising stars, and special guests. The show will feature familiar short form improv games (think "Whose Line is it Anyway?") in the first half, long form improv in the second half, and lots of laughs throughout the entire show. The show runs Thursdays at 8 pm through May. Click here for tickets. Patrons are invited to enjoy the Dad's Garage patio before and after the show, which has proven to be a welcome opportunity to visit and extend the evening in open air.

Dad's Garage continues to use a variety of tools and procedures to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19. We have installed antimicrobial filters in our HVAC unit which remove viruses, bacteria, and other particulates from the air. Currently, we require patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative PCR test to enter our facility, and masks are strongly recommended and encouraged.

Dad's Garage, 569 Ezzard Street SE, 30312