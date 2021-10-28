Theatrical Outfit Presents Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Theatrical Outfit returns to the stage this holiday season with Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. 5 Actors. 40+ Roles. 1000s Of Laughs For The Entire Family. Baskerville will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta from November 17 - December 19, 2021.

Who killed Sir Charles Baskerville? Is there any truth to the legend of a supernatural hound? This sounds like a case for the world's most famous detective! From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig, comes a fast-paced comedy mystery that takes us from Baker Street to the haunted Dartmoor. Join Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson as they try to escape a dizzying web of clues, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters in a "Perfect Mix Of Slapstick And Thrills" for the entire family (Theatermania).

Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery will star John Keabler and LaLa Cochran as Sherlock Holmes & Dr. Watson respectively. Then bringing you over 40+ characters is the brilliant trio of Robin Bloodworth, Gina Rickicki, and Kathryn Tkel.

"Baskerville is equal parts sensational mystery and hilarious comedy, and will be an absolute theatrical treat for the whole family," say Theatrical Outfit's Artistic Director Matt Torney. "With five actors playing over forty characters (complete with amazing physicality and impossible costume changes) the show promises glorious mayhem, and showcases the talents of an amazing cast of Atlantan actors. We want to fill the Balzer theatre with laughter and surprise & bring our community together in celebration after a tough couple of years.''

Shannon Eubanks directs & leads an extremely talented group of Atlanta designers that includes Dialect Coaching by Elisa Carlson, Fight Choreography by Jimmy Donadio, Scenic Design by Stephanie Busing, Costume Design by Marie Quintero, Lighting Design by Mary Parker, Co-Sound Design by James Bigbee Garver, and Properties Design by Ryan Bradburn & Caroline Cook.

Theatrical Outfit will open its doors this holiday season in a COVID-19 safe way that includes a brand new, state-of-the-art, air filtration system with bi-polar ionization and will enforce the following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: proof of vaccination (or a negative test result within the last 48 hours) for all patrons 12-years-of-age and older, temperature check at the door for all patrons, mask worn at all times when in building, hand sanitizing stations, and assigned socially distant seating.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Balzer Theater in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. VIP Packages and Single Tickets for the COVID-19 safe in-person production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (November 17 - December 19, 2021) are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.