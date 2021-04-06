Theatrical Outfit Presents A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW

How do you plan for adventure? 15-year-old Rory's father always wanted to be an Arctic explorer, but had to settle for being a geography teacher in suburban England.

When he dies suddenly in an accident, Rory decides to honor her dad's lifelong dream and to take his ashes on one last, great expedition to the North Pole. Direct from a sold-out run on London's West End, Tatty Hennessy's epic and hilarious A Hundred Words for Snow will take you on an unforgettable journey through love, loss, and endless snow.

"I am thrilled with the response we have gotten for our digital programming so far and am excited to continue to share exceptional plays with Atlanta audiences this Spring," says Matt Torney, Artistic Director. "When putting this season together, we challenged ourselves to look for plays that both engaged directly with the crucial questions of 2021 and the COVID recovery, and also allowed our audience escape into new worlds and explore ideas in fresh and exciting ways."

A Hundred Words for Snow stars Kristen Jeter (TO's Downtown Dialogues: FLEX) as Rory. It is directed by Matt Torney with lighting design by Ben Rawson, sound design Rashaad Pierre of Multiband Studios, costume design by Rachael Karas, properties design by Courtney Greever-Fries, and filming & editing by Brian Wallenberg of SaturnBlu Productions.

While we all wait for the opportunity to all be together in a theatre again, Theatrical Outfit continues to bring you smart, authentic, vital digital theatre that starts the conversations that matter with A Hundred Words for Snow - STREAMING APRIL 13 - MAY 2, 2021. VIP Packages and Single Tickets are on sale now. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500.