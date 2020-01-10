Theatrical Outfit Continues its Season with the Atlanta Premiere of SLOW FOOD
Theatrical Outfit continues its groundbreaking 2019 - 2020 Season with the ATLANTA PREMIERE of Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod - a new comedy with bite. Slow Food runs January 22 - February 16, 2020 only at The Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.
Slow Food finds Irene and Peter just wanting a quiet anniversary meal while on vacation in Palm Springs, but the evening heats up when a neurotic waiter won't bring their food, and everything goes deliriously wrong. This fussy server has the couple second-guessing their menu choices, parenting skills, and their very future together. Will their shared desperation get them their spanakopita or end a marriage? Everything (and nothing) is on the table in this zesty comedy about life, love, and painfully slow service.
Slow Food features a trio of Atlanta's finest performers. Marcie Millard (Suzi Bass Award Winner for Horizon Theatre's The Cake) and Matt Lewis (off-Broadway's Here I Sit Brokenhearted) take to the stage as the Irene and Peter, the recent empty nesters in need of some zest for their marriage. Dan Triandiflou (Alliance Theatre's By The Way, Meet Vera Stark) brings to life Stephen, a waiter straight out of a nightmare. Together this trio bring plenty of heart, laughs, and bite.
Ryan Oliveti leads a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes scenic design from Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, costume design from Jeff Cone, lighting design from Landon Robinson, sound design from Daniel Pope, and properties design from Maclare "MC" Park.
Slow Food will run January 22 - February 16, 2020. Tickets range from $15 - $51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available (for information, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org). Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees apply. Order early for best pricing. Our theatre is located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - The Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Discounted parking vouchers for LAZ Parking Garage (100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) can be purchased in our lobby.
CAST
Irene Marcie Millard
Peter Matt Lewis *
Stephen Dan Triandiflou *
* Member of Actors' Equity Association
CREATIVE TEAM
Director Ryan Oliveti
Scenic Designer Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay
Costume Designer Jeff Cone
Lighting Designer Landon Robinson
Sound Designer Daniel Pope
Properties Designer Maclare "MC" Park
ABOUT THEATRICAL OUTFIT'S 2019 - 2020 SEASON
From a smash Broadway hit to the return of a favorite, this season at Theatrical Outfit promises to be one for the history books - especially because it also marks Tom Key's last season as Artistic Director. We can't wait to see you Downtown this season.
Slow Food (Atlanta Premiere): January 22 - February 16, 2020
Indecent (Atlanta Premiere): March 4 - 29, 2020
Cotton Patch Gospel: April 22 - May 17, 2020