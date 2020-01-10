Theatrical Outfit Continues its Season with the Atlanta Premiere of SLOW FOOD

Theatrical Outfit continues its groundbreaking 2019 - 2020 Season with the ATLANTA PREMIERE of Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod - a new comedy with bite. Slow Food runs January 22 - February 16, 2020 only at The Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

Slow Food finds Irene and Peter just wanting a quiet anniversary meal while on vacation in Palm Springs, but the evening heats up when a neurotic waiter won't bring their food, and everything goes deliriously wrong. This fussy server has the couple second-guessing their menu choices, parenting skills, and their very future together. Will their shared desperation get them their spanakopita or end a marriage? Everything (and nothing) is on the table in this zesty comedy about life, love, and painfully slow service.

Slow Food features a trio of Atlanta's finest performers. Marcie Millard (Suzi Bass Award Winner for Horizon Theatre's The Cake) and Matt Lewis (off-Broadway's Here I Sit Brokenhearted) take to the stage as the Irene and Peter, the recent empty nesters in need of some zest for their marriage. Dan Triandiflou (Alliance Theatre's By The Way, Meet Vera Stark) brings to life Stephen, a waiter straight out of a nightmare. Together this trio bring plenty of heart, laughs, and bite.

Ryan Oliveti leads a Suzi Award Winning creative team that includes scenic design from Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, costume design from Jeff Cone, lighting design from Landon Robinson, sound design from Daniel Pope, and properties design from Maclare "MC" Park.

Slow Food will run January 22 - February 16, 2020. Tickets range from $15 - $51 and may be purchased online at www.theatricaloutfit.org or by calling 678.528.1500. Group pricing is available (for information, email boxoffice@theatricaloutfit.org). Ticket prices are subject to availability. Fees apply. Order early for best pricing. Our theatre is located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta - The Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Discounted parking vouchers for LAZ Parking Garage (100 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) can be purchased in our lobby.

CAST

Irene Marcie Millard

Peter Matt Lewis *

Stephen Dan Triandiflou *

* Member of Actors' Equity Association

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Ryan Oliveti

Scenic Designer Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay

Costume Designer Jeff Cone

Lighting Designer Landon Robinson

Sound Designer Daniel Pope

Properties Designer Maclare "MC" Park

ABOUT THEATRICAL OUTFIT'S 2019 - 2020 SEASON

From a smash Broadway hit to the return of a favorite, this season at Theatrical Outfit promises to be one for the history books - especially because it also marks Tom Key's last season as Artistic Director. We can't wait to see you Downtown this season.

Slow Food (Atlanta Premiere): January 22 - February 16, 2020

Indecent (Atlanta Premiere): March 4 - 29, 2020

Cotton Patch Gospel: April 22 - May 17, 2020





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You