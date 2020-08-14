The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Announces First Phase Of Reimagined Fall Programming

All first-phase concerts in the Delta Classical Series through December 31, 2020 will be performed without a live audience.

Today, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) and Music Director Robert Spano announced the first phase of the reimagining of its fall 2020 season, responding to the advice of medical professionals and public health officials in order to minimize exposure to COVID-19 for performers, staff and audiences.

Under these conditions, all first-phase reimagined concerts in the Delta Classical Series through December 31, 2020 will be performed without a live audience and will be available to view and enjoy on the ASO's Virtual Stage. The programs will be comprised of smaller orchestral ensembles and will feature Music Director Robert Spano, Principal Guest Conductor Donald Runnicles, selected guest conductors and artists, and ASO members as soloists.

"Our patrons, donors and subscribers have shared with us how much they need the music of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, now more than ever, just as our musicians have expressed how important it is to bring comfort and connection to people during these uncertain times," said Jennifer Barlament, Executive Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. "At this time, the safest way to perform and engage with our community is through virtual performances. These programs are just the first phase of reimagining the fall season; stay tuned for announcements of smaller outdoor performances with live socially distanced audiences."

The following is an overview of the specific changes for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's fall 2020 concerts.

There will be seven concerts in the reimagined Delta Classical Series this fall. Performances will be led by Music Director Robert Spano, Principal Guest Conductor Donald Runnicles and guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann.

Featured guest artists will include violinist Gil Shaham, pianist Louis Lortie, double-bassist and Talent Development Program alumnus Xavier Foley, as well as Atlanta Symphony Orchestra musicians Principal Cello Rainer Eudeikis and Principal Bassoon Andrew Brady.

Three previously scheduled performances are cancelled: the September 12 Symphony Gala Concert featuring pianist Daniil Trifonov, the ASO 50th Anniversary Choral Celebration on October 15, and the October 17 performance with Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho.

Due to the instrumentation and vocalists required on stage, the ASO will not perform the beloved Christmas with the ASO or Handel's Messiah in December. New reimagined holiday programs for the Virtual Stage will be announced shortly.

Finally, all education and family programs will move to the virtual format, including performances for school age children, the Family Concert Series, Music for the Very Young performances and much more.

"As musicians, our greatest joy is to share our love of music with our audiences, and we have missed them terribly," said Robert Spano, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Music Director. "We've also missed gathering on stage to make music together. We can't wait to connect with all of you again this fall, even if it's done virtually. We're thrilled to feature several of our principal musicians as well as an incredible Talent Development Program alumnus. We look forward to welcoming music lovers not only from Atlanta, but from around the world, to our Virtual Stage this fall."

Subscribers will have exclusive access to this collection of concerts. The ASO will share opportunities beyond the subscriber community to enjoy the music of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on the Virtual Stage in the coming weeks. The ASO is investing in and installing a new robotic camera system at Atlanta Symphony Hall, which will allow for a steady stream of content with enhanced audio and video quality.

"I applaud our ASO leadership, staff and musicians for their creativity and dedication to finding new and different ways to perform and engage with our community, as we navigate our way through the pandemic," said Janine Brown, Board Chair of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. "The ASO team is collaborating tirelessly to create imaginative musical experiences on the Virtual Stage and to safely gather the community for exciting live performances at socially distant, outdoor venues. The ASO Board is confident that the ASO will emerge even stronger through the COVID-19 crisis."

The ASO will continue to monitor the ever-changing environment and will make an announcement by year-end regarding concerts scheduled for January through June 2021. Visit aso.org to view the reimagined virtual season.

