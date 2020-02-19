The Atlanta Fringe Festival Announces The Lineup For Their 2020 Festival

After receiving a staggering number of submissions from across the globe the Atlanta Fringe Festival is thrilled to announce the lineup for their 8th annual festival, taking place June 1 - 7, 2020. This year's festival will feature 25 performing arts groups - dancers, comedians, storytellers, clowns, and more - putting up live shows across five venues in and around Little Five Points throughout one jam-packed week.

"In a word, we're overwhelmed," says Executive Director Diana Brown. "To see this kind of response from the global theatre community is really something special. We're so protective of our reputation as a festival that treats its artists well, that's worth it for touring artists to visit, and we love how that enables us to bring such diverse, incredible talent to Atlanta. And we're still having fun with it, still adding new features, so that even people who have been with us since Year One will find something new to enjoy at the festival."

The 25 companies from 11 states, Canada, and the Netherlands that make up this year's lineup were chosen, per festival tradition, via an unjuried lottery - literally pulled out of a hat from a pool of 127 global submissions. The 2020 lineup will feature 10 companies from Georgia - mostly the Atlanta area - with another 13 companies representing cities as far-flung as Orlando, Brooklyn, Portland, and Fairbanks, Alaska. The 2020 Atlanta Fringe will feature the festival's first ever international performers, welcoming artists from Winnipeg, Canada and Amsterdam.

As in years past, the 8th Atlanta Fringe Festival will boast live performances from across the theatrical spectrum, from avant garde dance to sketch comedy to solo storytelling to heavily-costumed performance art troupes.

Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community. These include a $500 Critics Panel Choice, a $200 Producer's Award (chosen by the Fringe staff) and $150 awards for audience picks in the categories of Solo/Small Group and Ensemble Performance.

This year's festival will take place in traditional and converted performing spaces in Little Five Points and East Atlanta, with special outdoor performances that will include free family programming throughout the festival week. This year's venues include 7 Stages, The Marianna at Wrecking Bar Brewpub, Neighborhood Church, and the International Montessori Academy.

In addition to the live performances, the Atlanta Fringe will once again feature their audio component: Fringe Audio. The only podcasting network of its kind on the fringe circuit, Fringe Audio will feature pieces of storytelling and radio theatre, most of them world premieres, submitted by local and national artists. The shows will be available for streaming via AtlantaFringe.org, Spotify, iTunes, and Google Play from Memorial Day (May 25) through June 14. Highlights of the past years of Fringe Audio can currently be found on Spotify.

Atlanta Fringe Festival 2020 Lineup:

Caitlin Graham, The Next Stage, Cambridge, MA

QuAK Atlanta, My So-Called Kinky Life, Decatur GA

Non-Violet Offenders, Fast Times at Betsy DeVos High, Duluth, GA

William Pats, Executing Justice, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Literary Gumbo, ...but that's another story, Greensboro, NC

Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, title not determined, Fairbanks, AK

Moonlight Theatre Company, Fruit Salad, Athens, GA

James Swedyk Magic, Messing With Your Mind, Hinckley, OH

Michelina Moen, Forward Motion, Orlando, FL

Phoebe Perry, Dr. Fifi and Her Imaginary Friends, Amsterdam, Netherlands

1984, My Grandfather's Eyepatch, Brooklyn, NY

Adrien Pellerin, 459 Pages, Brooklyn, NY

Liberal Eye Productions, A Friend To All the Little Guys, Fayetteville, GA

Baby Ears, How To Not Get Turned Into A Tree, Decatur, GA

Amanda/Jaquez Performance, Make Me, Clearwater, FL

Gabe Mollica, The Whole Thing, Garden City, NY

Decatur City Dance, title not determined, Decatur, GA

AbbyPalenArt, Moving the Mountain, Cincinnati, OH

Trajectory, Trajectory, Decatur, GA

Complicit Theatre Company, Black in the Box, Atlanta, GA

Cherith Fuller, My Daddy, His Daddy, And Me, Atlanta, GA

S'Park Theatre, The Nose, Hoover, AL

Sensurround, untitled Greek mythology project, Atlanta, GA

Mel Moseley, Sexology: The Musical!, Portland, OR

Priyanka Shetty, The Elephant In the Room, Charlottesville, VA

Those interested are encouraged to follow AFF on Twitter (@AtlantaFringe) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/atlantafringe), where they will find new announcements, volunteer opportunities, and information on upcoming exclusive performances





