THE PROM Returns Home to Atlanta & Opens Out Front Theatre Company's 2023/24 Season

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - will open its eighth season with the Tony Award-nominated musical THE PROM, with Book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, Music by Matthew Sklar, and Lyrics by Beguelin, running October 26 through November 11, 2023.

The Prom follows four fading Broadway stars who are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom-and the press is involved-they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. Now, Broadway's brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

Originally staged at the Alliance Theatre for its world premiere in 2016, Out Front's production serves as a homecoming for the toe-tapping, flashy musical. After receiving six Tony nominations and five Drama Desk nominations, including winning Outstanding Musical, The Prom returns to Atlanta for an all new staging.

For Director Caty Bergmark, being at the helm of this landmark musical is an absolute honor. "I've always believed that at the heart of our show lies the story of young love, acceptance, and the power of standing up for what's right," says Bergmark. "Bringing The Prom back to Atlanta, where this journey began, and staging it at Out Front, Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ theatre, is not just a homecoming but a testament to the importance of shining a spotlight on the voices and stories that matter. For this production in particular, we are putting a strong emphasis on Emma and Alyssa's storyline, something I don't think we have seen in previous productions so far."

The cast of The Prom is led by Wynne Kelly ('Kinky Boots') as Emma Nolan, and for her this role is incredibly personal. "As a lesbian, telling queer stories is a passion of mine," she says. "Emma's journey resonates with me, having grown up in a less accepting town. This story is vital, especially amid ongoing LGBTQIA+ struggles. I'm honored to be a part of sharing it."

Kelly is joined by Wendy Melkonian ('Sordid Lives') as Dee Dee Allen, Robert Hindsman ('The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes') as Barry Glickman, Tatyana Mack as Alyssa Greene, Chris McKnight as Trent Oliver, and Precious West ('Xanadu') as Angie Dickinson. Rounding out the cast is Alan Phelps, Vallea E. Woodbury, PJ Mitchell, Will Cole, Gina DeLise, Leah Keelan, Lance McDougall, James Patrick, Zuri Petteway, Parker Reeves, and Nevaeh Riddle.

Out Front's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy also thinks there is no better time than now to bring The Prom back to Atlanta. "Our mission has always been to amplify queer voices, and The Prom tells a story that mirrors the challenges many queer individuals face, especially in the face of current homophobic and transphobic legislation," he says. "Now, more than ever, it's crucial to showcase the resilience, love, and hope that this production embodies, providing solace and inspiration to our community."

The creative team of The Prom includes Caty Bermark as Director. She is joined by Nick Silvestri (Music Director), Atarius Armstrong (Choreographer), Sydney Lee (Production Stage Manager), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Jay Reynolds (Costume Designer), Alison Hergen (Asst. Costume Designer), Brady Brown (Sound Designer), Robby Myles (Projection Designer) and Elliott Folds (Dramaturg).

Performances run October 26-November 11, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, November 6 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for children under 13, $30 for students and seniors, and $35 for adults. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit the link below.

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company has existed to serve artistic excellence to the LGBTQIA+ communities of Atlanta by producing outstanding theatrical experiences since 2016. Out Front Theatre Company's vision is to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia by exploring and celebrating the universal human experience through the lens of gender and sexuality, achieving this by challenging the intellects and imaginations of audiences and artists, creating remarkable and transformative theatrical experiences, and providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ events and people.