Syreeta (suhREEtah) Briggs Presents TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY At The 2023 Atlanta Fringe Festival

TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY will be presented at Neighborhood Church from June 8-11.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Syreeta (suhREEtah) Briggs will present TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY as part of the 2023 Atlanta Fringe Festival. TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY revolves around Blue, a plucky eight-year-old girl searching for a runaway smile in a perpetual game of hide and seek. Blue plays, inhabiting a drama spun of her imagination as the sovereign ruler of her backyard, affectionately dubbed "LOOuhvull." In her quest for joy, she loses a few teeth, a friend, and even her sense of self. The result is a one-girl, a capella dreamscape of music, poetry, and nonsense. An allegoric carnival ride that will leave you screaming with your hands in the air!

"TEETH is a show about grief," the artist states, "I lost a lot during the pandemic--my joy, a few teeth of my own, and a friendship I dearly cherished. In the wake of all I had lost, I chose to reinvent. What I'm doing with TEETH is presenting a world to you in real-time inspired by the people I knew and loved growing up in The West End of Louisville, KY. The show speaks to what we all witnessed with the Breonna Taylor case, the nature of loss and grief in general, and who we choose to become on the other side of that process."

TEETH is suhREEtah's first foray into the Atlanta theatre scene after debuting the show as an audio play in 2020, previewing it during her MacDowell Fellowship in 2021, and winning two Michael Kanin National Playwriting Awards that same year.

The artist has also worked with renowned composer and pianist Victoria Theodore to develop the show, who has worked with musical heavyweights like Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder, to name a few. Without question, suhREEtah is an extraordinary talent you don't want to miss at this year's Atlanta Fringe.

TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY will be presented at Neighborhood Church from June 8-11, with tickets available at the door or via AtlantaFringe.Tix.Page.




