Stay Safe & Connected This Holiday Season-Vivid-Pix Free Family History & Reunion Tutorial Videos

Vivid-Pix www.vivid-pix.com, the leading provider of AI-powered image restoration software, is partnering with Kenyatta D. Berry from PBS, Reunions Magazine, DearMYRTLE, and Cousin Russ to provide free, valuable how-to information that will keep friends and family safe and connected this holiday season.

Reunion and genealogy experts have created this education series so the young and young at heart can be together through virtual gatherings and reunions, as well as create genealogy interviews and capture traditions to hand down to future generations.

The holidays are going to be different this year due to CDC social distancing guidelines and gathering restrictions. Vivid-Pix has an answer to help stay connected: hold these events virtually and create time capsules with Vivid-Pix's "Gathering Traditions," easy-to-implement tutorials at: https://vivid-pix.com/education.html to safely gather, relive past holiday gatherings, and record for future reminiscing.

Vivid-Pix Gathering Traditions "How To" Tutorials Cover a Wide Range of Topics

Vivid-Pix Gathering Traditions online education teaches how to connect, both literally and emotionally. Classes at https://vivid-pix.com/education.html include step by step directions on:

How to use Zoom.

How to engage young and young at heart to ensure involvement.

How to record today's feelings for tomorrow's reminiscing.

How to share a picture on Zoom and relive yesteryear's fun and laughter.

How to use Gallery View to capture conversations and Speaker View to record individual feelings.

How to improve and reminisce using cherished photo memories.

Experts: Vivid-Pix, Kenyatta D. Berry from PBS, Reunions Magazine, & Dear Myrtle Create Online Gatherings

Edith Wagner, Reunions Magazine's editor, has been on the frontline of countless events cancelled and postponed. She said, "Reunions and gatherings of all kinds have been upended this year. Deprived of physical contact, reunions cleverly found a way to 'gather' on Zoom and now you can, too. Shaking hands, hugs, and kisses will have to wait, but smiles, laughter, and excitement don't have to!"

As host of the Genealogy Roadshow on PBS, Kenyatta D. Berry has brought genealogy into the homes of millions. "Family stories and oral history is often critical and one of the most enjoyable parts of the genealogy journey. It's important to interview older family members, close relatives, and family friends. While we are at home, this is a great time to use technology for these interviews, to discover new family stories and share photographs. I hope this education series inspires everyone to create their own time capsule," described Kenyatta D. Berry.

DearMYRTLE and Cousin Russ have helped genealogy societies, institutes, and individuals with their research journey through Zoom education. "During this time of social distancing, fun family stories and traditions can be shared and recorded via Zoom. Why not create virtual time capsules and save the recordings for future generations?" said Pat Richley-Erickson, DearMYRTLE. "Photographs, traditions, and reminiscing can be shared, so that these stories that might otherwise be lost can brighten our lives today and enrich the lives of future generations tomorrow."

Discovering Your Roots Can Brighten the Holidays and Enrich Future Generations' Lives --Vivid-Pix Image Restoration Software is an Essential Component to Learning about Your Past

"By learning from renowned reunion and genealogy experts, this education series can be used for virtual reunions and gatherings, as well as creating genealogy interviews and capturing traditions to hand down to future generations." described Rick Voight, CEO, Vivid-Pix, creator of the leading image restoration software. "Restoring the color and contrast of treasured photographs is essential to learning about the past and reliving these moments."

About Vivid-Pix

Vivid-Pix RESTORE patented AI software automatically restores faded old black and white, sepia, and color photos and documents; and provides image organization, editing, and saving. Vivid-Pix recently launched a new version of RESTORE that improves a wider variety of image formats; metadata tagging for research, transcription, and sharing of family stories; and Crop/Recalculate to hone-in on specific areas that need fixing - details essential for genealogists and family historians.

The U.S. Patent Office has awarded two patents to Vivid-Pix for its image processing techniques used to automatically correct images. The new version of Vivid-Pix RESTORE is available now for Mac and Windows for $49.99 at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/buy.html with a 10 Free-Fix Trial without a credit card required at: https://vivid-pix.com/restore/free-trial.html . See Vivid-Pix RESTORE in action at: https://Vivid-Pix.com/restore . For more information, see the website at: https://vivid-pix.com/