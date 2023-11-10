Stage Door Theatre And Academy Announces Exciting Lineup For November And December

This November and December, Stage Door Theatre and Stage Door Academy are showcasing an array of performances, blending professional productions with emerging student talent.

Stage Door Theatre: Diverse Theatrical Experiences

Mainstage Series:

"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" (Dec 1 - Dec 17, 2023): A unique radio broadcast rendition of the holiday favorite.

Spotlight Series:

"A Night with the Dads II: The Daddening" featuring Dad's Garage (Nov 18, 2023): A night of laughter and improvisational comedy.

Stage Door Academy: Nurturing Future Talents

Academy Productions:

"Disney's Descendants: The Musical" (Nov 10 - Nov 12, 2023): A vibrant showcase by our Performing Arts Academy students.

"Winter Concert" (Dec 11 - Dec 12, 2023): A festive performance celebrating the holiday season.

Join us for a season of enriching performances in Dunwoody, Georgia!

For more information, visit us online at Click Here or call the box office at 770-396-1726