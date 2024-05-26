New Performance Group to Make Their Atlanta Debut at The Atlanta Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Assembly of Phantasms has announced the acceptance of their chilling theatrical adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of The Red Death into The Atlanta Fringe Festival this year. The production aims to captivate and mesmerize audiences this summer, blending theatrical narration and cabaret style performances into a world of macabre beauty and suspense.

Based on the short story by Edgar Allan Poe, The Masque of The Red Death is a haunting tale that follows Prince Prospero and his loyal subjects as they attempt to hide from a plague and promises to transport audiences into the eerie and evocative realm of Poe's imagination.

Artists involved in the production are Jeremiah Kizer, DeCeption Theater, Ella Mentary, Atlanta's own Koochie Koochie Ku, and director Valerie America Lavelle.

"We believe in the power of storytelling and the ability of theatre to provoke, inspire, and entertain," said Valerie, "By bringing 'The Masque of The Red Death' to The Atlanta Fringe Festival, we hope to ignite the imagination of our audience, leaving an indelible mark on their souls.".

The Atlanta Fringe Festival is dedicated to connecting adventurous artists with appreciative artists for the betterment of the Atlanta arts community. To learn more about The Atlanta Fringe Festival visit atlantafring.org.

The Assembly of Phantasms invites everyone passionate about the arts, literature, and the works of Edgar Allan Poe to join us on this thrilling journey. To learn more follow The Assembly of Phantasms on Instagram and Facebook for updates, sneak peeks, and exciting announcements.

Event information:

Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of The Red Death presented by The Assembly of Phantasms

June 7th-9th

7 Stages Backstage

Tickets at atlantafringe.org

