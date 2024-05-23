United Dance Celebrates 5-Years at the High Museum of Art With Free Dance Course for Youths With Down Syndrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UNITED DANCE has announced an upcoming Dance and Choreography Course free of cost, thanks to the generosity of the Atlanta-based Latham Foundation.

The course, which promises an enriching experience for youths and young adults with Down syndrome, is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, May 28, to Sunday, June 2, 2024, at the esteemed High Museum of Art in Atlanta, GA. During the week, participants will not only have dance classes, but they will also work towards an end performance inspired by the captivating venue. This performance will be open to the public on Sunday.

United Dance is synonymous with excellence in specialized dance and art education. Courses are held in state-of-the-art studios that are part of prestigious cultural organizations and landmarks, including the Paris Opera Ballet School, New York City Center, National Opera and Ballet in Amsterdam, and The Meir Palace in Antwerp.

The Atlanta Dance and Choreographic Course offers a unique opportunity for young participants to learn, grow, and express themselves through the medium of dance in a supportive and inspiring environment. United Dance invites everyone to experience and immerse themselves in this inclusive dance course.

Practical Information

Dates: May 28 - June 2, 2024

Time (everyday excluding Sunday): 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM (Dance); 11:30 AM to 12:10 PM (Choreographic Workshop)

Showcase & Performance: 2 PM to 3:30 PM on June 2, 2024

Venue: The High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA

More info: www.uniteddance.org

In Attendance Will Be

Boris Richir, Founder & Director of United Dance

Sheri Latham, President at The Latham Foundation

Erin Dougherty, Director of Public Engagement at High Museum of Art

Participating dancers

Parents of the participating dancers

About United Dance

Founded in 2017 by Boris Richir, United Dance has quickly established itself as a leader in specialized dance and art education for youth and young adults with Down syndrome in Europe and North America.

Boris Richir created United Dance with the aim of working internationally with students with Down syndrome. United Dance has established partnerships with national and international Down syndrome organizations, healthcare institutions and art institutions such as the Dutch National Opera and Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet School.

Recognizing the artistic talent of their participants, United Dance launched a professional, inclusive dance company based in the USA.

The High Museum of Art

Located in the heart of Atlanta, the High Museum of Art connects with audiences from across the Southeast and around the world through its distinguished collection, dynamic schedule of special exhibitions, and engaging community-focused programs.

Housed within facilities designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architects Richard Meier and Renzo Piano, the High features a collection of more than 19,000 works of art, including an extensive anthology of nineteenth- and twentieth-century American fine and decorative arts; major holdings of photography and folk and self-taught work, especially that of artists from the American South; burgeoning collections of modern and contemporary art, including paintings, sculpture, new media, and design; a growing collection of African art, with work dating from prehistory through the present; and significant holdings of European paintings and works on paper. The High is dedicated to reflecting the diversity of its communities and offering a variety of exhibitions and educational programs that engage visitors with the world of art, the lives of artists, and the creative process.

