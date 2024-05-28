THE ELEMENTS OF EUCLID Comes to The Atlanta Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fall in love with Little Five Points all over again. "The Elements of Euclid," debuting at the 2024 Atlanta Fringe Festival, mixes art, romance, and the timeless principles of geometry.

"The Elements of Euclid" takes the books of Euclid's mathematical masterpiece and transforms them into a narrative unfolding along his line. Follow the intertwined lives of three Little Five Points locals - a photographer, a writer, and a musician - as they navigate the complexities of romance and artistic expression.

With Euclid Avenue as their backdrop and the Elements as their guide, the three explore the parallels of creative expression, the perpendicularities of artistic and romantic rivalries, and the angles at which lives meet.

An ode to the eclectic spirit of Little Five Points, each character embodies the neighborhood's unique blend of artistry and individuality. The photographer's lens, the writer's words, and the musician's rhythms.

Their love triangle unfolds against the backdrop of iconic Euclid Ave. landmarks, from The Variety Playhouse to Elmyr to The Euclid Ave. Yacht Club.

It's a celebration of Little Five Points, a fresh take on a classic text, and an exploration of the Bohemian spirit.

Written by Brian Bannon

Directed by J.L. Reed

Featuring Abagail Dawkins, Roberto Méndez, and Lance Avery Brown.

Performances on the 7 Stages Mainstage Thursday June 6th at 10 p.m. Saturday June 8th at 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Sunday June 9th at 4 p.m.

Tickets $15 https://atlantafringe.tix.page/e/the-elements-of-euclid

Festival Information: https://atlantafringe.org/atlanta-fringe-festival-2024-festival/

Comments