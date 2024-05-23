SheNYC Arts Reveals Shows Selected For 2024 SheATL Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming gender-marginalized writers and composers, has announced their selected shows for the 2024 SheATL Theater Festival in Atlanta, Georgia. The four selected Festival shows are all written by women, trans, & non-binary writers, and were chosen through a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process of over 450 scripts submitted from around the world.

The 2024 SheATL Theater Festival will present four new full-length plays: Peps! Cola Bitch by Dalyla Nicole, Plan B by Emily McClain, Searching for Abuelo by Gretchen Suárez-Peña, and Yanni Stone and the Honeypot Trap by Anterior Leverett.

The Festival will run from August 2-9, 2024, at 7 Stages Theatre. The festival will include both in-person and select digital performances. Working Title Playwrights will provide dramaturgical mentors to the four accepted playwrights, helping with dramaturgy and revisions in preparation for their Festival run.

"I could not be more excited for the plays we have the honor of showcasing this year! All our playwrights are telling stories that speak to our community, our city, and our collective struggle. Whether that struggle is personal, political, or some combination of both, all these shows speak to the soul of the city and the people in it. We're here to give Atlanta more of what they love from SheATL while keeping y'all on your toes!" says SheATL Executive Producer Kayla Ibarra.

Tickets will be on sale on July 1, with the performance schedule being announced at that time. Select performances will be filmed and streamed online for digital performances. Learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/she-atl.

For more information on SheATL's sister festivals, SheNYC, SheDFW, and SheLA, visit www.SheNYCArts.org.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, high-quality, and commercially viable. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a free program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.

ABOUT THE SHOWS

Pepsi Cola Bitch

By Dalyla Nicole

It's the year anniversary to a life changing night of male trauma and being dumped for Nyla. Did we mention, her Tinder date arrived at the hotel, and she's going to do EXACTLY what her therapist advised she not do in order to answer one primary question: Is she a Peps! Bitch or a Peps! Cola Bitch?

In this coming out odyssey traversing time and space, Nyla, a closeted Peps! drinker in a heteronormative and Cola-fanatic city takes the courageous journey home to self with the help of guiding spirits Peps! and Cola.

Plan B

By Emily McClain

June and Craig are two Congressional staffers working in the office of a prominent Southern senator. When June encourages the Senator to take a bold stand for women's reproductive rights during a Presidential primary event, the political cost is disappointingly extreme. The Senator she lionized falls short, but what about Craig? Will he bow to the party pressure or will he stand with June? But more importantly: is he ever going to clean out his disgusting car?

Searching for Abuelo

By Gretchen Suárez-Peña

Gretchen knows very little about her grandfather, except that he was a bartender, an aspiring actor and writer in New York City, and really wanted to own a Mercedes Benz. In this one-act solo show, framed in the traditional Puerto Rican musical style of Bomba, Gretchen puts herself through the journey of figuring out who he was, who she is, and what to do about it.

Yanni Stone and the Honeypot Trap

By Anterior Leverett

28-year-old virgin Lena is facing a quarter-life crisis as she is developing a new play for her grad program. Through her titular character Yanni Stone and a trip back home to Waynesboro, GA, Lena navigates her love life and takes her virtue in her own hands.

Comments