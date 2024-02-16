Spotlight: HAVE YOU HEARD? EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE! at Actor's Express

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Directed by Freddie Ashley Music Directed by Alli Reinhardt Choreographed by Precious West Working class teenager, Jamie dreams of becoming a glamorous drag queen. With his supportive mum by his side, he sashays over the bullies and bigots in his quest to grab the spotlight he knows he’s destined for. Based on a heartwarming true story.

Everybody’s talking about this smash hit direct from London’s West End! Previews begin February 15th at the Conant Performing Arts Center!