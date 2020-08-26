Sketchworks Comedy Offers Monthly Sketch Writing Workout

Scheduled dates are Saturday, September 12 and Thursday, October 15.

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, is offering a unique opportunity for writers to have their work reviewed by working professionals. This monthly event provides participants the opportunity to receive a one-on-one workout session with an experienced comedy writer working in the industry. Participants will submit their sketches and be assigned a time, via Zoom, where the sketch will be read by our team of Sketchworks Comedy actors. The participant will then receive feedback from the professional writer and have an opportunity to ask questions (this may be limited due to time constraints). This is a great opportunity for "face time" with working professionals who have first-hand knowledge of the business of writing funny.

Scheduled writers and dates are:

Saturday, September 12 from 2pm to 4pm (EDT). Writer is Robin Henry.

Thursday, October 15 from 7pm to 9pm (EDT). Writer is Jen Kelley.

Cost: $75.00

"One of the hardest things for writers is to know if their piece works or not," said Sketchworks Comedy co-owner and producer Julie Shaer. "We wanted to create an opportunity for writers to receive honest feedback from people working in the industry." Robin Henry - scheduled for September 12 - began her writing career at Sketchworks Comedy. She then wrote for Queen Latifah's talk show, Kevin Hart's "Guide to Black History" and several sitcoms. Recently she was the Executive Producer for the Netflix docuseries "The Toys That Made Us."

Jen Kelley is scheduled for October 15. Jen is co-founder and casting director at Big Picture Casting in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the founder and former head writer for Sketchworks Comedy. She is the author of "The Actor's Guide for Kids" and recently had three of her scripts reach the semi-finals for the Creative World Awards Festival.

Information on the Sketch Writing Workout can be found at www.SketchworksComedy.com

COMING UP FOR SKETCHWORKS COMEDY

This Fall, Sketchworks Comedy will be offering adult classes (virtually) for sketch writing, sketch acting, as well as sketch video editing. In addition, Sketchworks Comedy offers some unique classes. Beginning September 1, Instructor Kirsten Krehbiel leads "Sketch Comedy Character Development with Viewpoints." Instructor Sanna Erica teaches "Uta Hagen's Six Steps for Sketch Acting" starting October 7.

For kids and teens, Sketchworks has the "Comedy Triple Threat" starting September 13. A 10-week sketch writing, acting, and basic film production class. One-on-one virtual coaching is also available.

Further information on classes and start dates can be found at www.SketchworksComedy.com

