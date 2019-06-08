SIXTEENTH NIGHT Comes to Atlanta Fringe

Sixteenth Night comes to The Church at Ponce & Highland, Friday, June 7th at 8:00pm; Saturday, June 8th at 2:00pm; Saturday, June 8th at 9:30pm; and Sunday, June 9th at 5:00pm. Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/zctfringe.

Zero Circle Theatre Company presents this response piece to Twelfth Night, in which we revisit some of Shakespeare's most well-known characters in a modern day Cuckoo's Nest-esque seaside hospital. The lines between patient and doctor blur as playwright Daniel Glenn uses incisive, absurdist humor to try to answer the same question Shakespeare was grappling with four centuries ago: who are we, really?

Zero Circle Theatre Company, the team behind last summer's sold-out musical production of Love's Labour's Lost, brings Sixteenth Night to life as part of this summer's Atlanta Fringe Festival. Featuring a stunning script from a local playwright and seven of Atlanta's most exciting young actors, you won't want to miss this hilarious and thought-provoking experience.





