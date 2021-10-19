Push Push Arts Announces New Staff And Leadership Members

PushPush Arts has announced the hiring of a new Managing Director, a Facilities Coordinator, and a Grant Writer. Longtime Atlanta artists and arts supporters, Tim Habeger and Shelby Hofer, founded PushPush Arts in 1997 with the intention of fostering artists and a sustainable arts ecosystem in Atlanta. In 2019, PushPush relocated to College Park as part of a 5-year plan to be on the MARTA line for increased access to programming.



"This new onboarding will offer immeasurable growth opportunities for us as cultural producers, and for the community of groundbreaking artists and projects we incubate," said Shelby Hofer on behalf of PushPush Arts. "An expansion of our organizational capacity allows us to bolster our efforts toward retaining top-talent in Atlanta so that our city may be redefined, not as a stepping stone, but as a vibrant, diverse, and interconnected hub for mid-level and advanced-level artists."



Brenda Nicole Moorer, PushPush's new Managing Director, is an Atlanta-raised multidisciplinary artist and arts leader. For over 15 years, Brenda has worked on and off the stage (including PushPush) in the Atlanta arts community. She holds a BA in marketing, and is a graduate of SCAD's Master of Arts Program in Nonprofit Management. Brenda is an alum of Arts Leader of Metro Atlanta and Georgia Center for Nonprofit High Potential Diverse Leaders. She joins PushPush Arts as (Interim) Managing Director from previously working in management positions for Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre, New York Philharmonic, and Center for Puppetry Arts. She believes the arts are an integral part of our city and is passionate about elevating the arts in Atlanta.



PushPush's new Grant Writer and Atlanta native, Kaleigh Malloy has worked in arts administration and fundraising in Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles and is honored to grow with the organization as PushPush Arts embarks on this new chapter that radicalizes their mission to continue investing in Atlanta artists through creative programming and development opportunities for artists across multiple disciplines.



New Facilities Coordinator, Tosin Taiwo is a singer/actress & art events curator, passionate about the administration of all forms of the arts, and a product of Savannah College of Art & Design's Arts Administration graduate program which focuses on helping arts organizations manage their facilities and promote activities that make them come alive. She is also a prominent cast member of one of PushPush Art's SeedWorks' projects - 'A Song for Adaeze', a musical theatre production by Chi Ife among other local theatre performances, music performances, TV and film productions.