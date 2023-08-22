Puppet Palooza Will Be Held Saturdays at Stage Door Theatre

Performances begin September 9.

Aug. 22, 2023

Get ready to embark on a magical journey through the world of puppetry as Stage Door Theatre proudly announces its collaboration with the illustrious Piccadilly Puppets. Season 50 at Stage Door Theatre features Piccadilly Puppets as part of the Season 50 Spotlight Series. Puppet Palooza Saturdays will feature a series of five captivating puppet shows, each designed to captivate the imagination of young audiences and families.

Event Details:

Series: Puppet Palooza Saturdays
Collaboration: Stage Door Theatre and Piccadilly Puppets
Show Dates:
September 9: "Imagination Station"
November 4: "Butterfly Ballad"
January 6: "Wish Takes"
May 4: "Cat and Mouse Tales"
July 6: "A Shore Thing"
Time: Saturdays at 10:30 AM
Run Time: Approximately 30-45 minutes
Recommended Age: 3-8 years old
Location: Stage Door Theatre
Tickets: Available at Click Here

Tickets are only $10 per child! Limited Seating

The collaboration between Stage Door Theatre and Piccadilly Puppets promises to bring a season filled with wonder, creativity, and exploration for young minds. Each show is carefully crafted to transport audiences into unique and imaginative worlds, fostering a love for the arts and storytelling.

Piccadilly Puppets is committed to enriching the lives of young audiences from diverse backgrounds through the art of puppetry. Their mission is to provide highly artistic puppetry experiences that reflect and honor the diversity of the community. Piccadilly Puppets acknowledges the native lands on which they work and strives to make their performances accessible everyone.

Since its inception in 1970 by Ken Daniel, Piccadilly Puppets has been dedicated to producing puppet plays of the highest artistic quality. The company has performed across various platforms, including schools, theaters, community gatherings, and international puppetry festivals. The legacy of excellence continues under the direction of Rachel Frawley, an accomplished Atlanta-based actor, writer, and producer.




Recommended For You