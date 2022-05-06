Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Presents RENT

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre will present Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT at Atlanta's historic Variety Playhouse on May 27. RENT shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love. Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon.

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

RENT will feature Grant McGowen as Roger, Mikaela Holmes as Mimi, Ian Cole as Tom Collins, Branden Hembree as Mark, Alfonso Lora as Angel, Kenedi Deal as Maureen, Vallea E. Woodbury as Joanne, LeRell Ross as Benny, and an ensemble featuring Aldo Cardenas, Simon Needle, Musashi Albert, Anthony McLeod, Don Jones, and Imani Quiñones. The production team includes, Book, Music & Lyrics by Jonathan Larson, Musical Arrangements by Steve Skinner, Original Concept/Additional Lyrics by Billy Aronson, Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements by Tim Weil, Dramaturg by Lynn Thomsonmik, Director Grant McGowen, Music Director Chris Brent Davis, Asst. Music Director Imani Quiñones, Stage Manager Kenneth Jackson, Choreographer Mikaela Holmes, Costume Designer Alfonso Lora, Vocal Coach Emily Redden, Producing Artistic Director Grant McGowen, and opening performance by the cinematic-pop artist PRISCA.

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre continues to bring exciting new works to Atlanta, after residing in metro-area for the past 12 years. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in stark realism. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO also offers a variety of acting classes and is involved in the development of new plays.

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre most recently presented Larson's other musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, to sold out houses in their black box venue in Kirkwood. Tick, Tick... Boom! tells the story of Larson on his journey to writing the next Broadway blockbuster as he approached the age of 30. Pinch 'N' Ouch plans to announce an extension of Tick, Tick... Boom! in the coming weeks. The cast, featuring Mikaela Holmes, Grant McGowen, and Ian Cole will resume their roles in the extended performances to be announced. Holmes, McGowen, and Cole will also star in PNO's RENT. A review by Manning Harris of Atlanta InTown Paper wrote, "all three actors are excellent; the biggest surprise, however, is Mr. McGowen. I've been seeing shows at Pinch for some time, and I knew he had a good voice-but not this good: He has range, power, flexibility and can be quite thrilling to listen to. A star is born... You mustn't miss them."

Since 1940, Variety Playhouse in the Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta has been one of the premier entertainment locations in the city. Although it has worn many hats over the years, from movie house to performance space to community gathering location, since the 80's it has maintained a sharp focus on live music events. Variety Playhouse has earned its reputation as one of the best spots in town to catch a show, meet up with friends, and see your favorite band. A full venue renovation in 2016 improved the venue experience for patrons and bands alike, while maintaining the charm and acoustical integrity that concert-goers have enjoyed for decades.

There are currently no COVID-19 mandates applicable to the show. Given the changing nature of the virus and local mandates, our COVID-19 protocols are subject to change. Please visit the Variety Playhouse website for more information.For tickets: www.variety-playhouse.com and information about Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre: www.pnotheatre.org.