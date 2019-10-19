Photo Flash: First Look at JEKYLL & HYDE At The Atlanta Lyric Theatre

Atlanta Lyric Theatre presents this fiendishly entertaining musical melodrama October 18- November 3, 2019. The musical adaptation features a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-win- ning Leslie Bricusse. JEKYLL & HYDE performs at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre (548 South Marietta Pkwy., Marietta). For tickets, reservations and group pricing visit www.At- lantaLyric.com or call 404-377-9948.

Based on the timeless classic gothic novel, JEKYLL & HYDE is an evocative tale of two halves of one man and two profoundly unique women who love him. With a score featuring some of the most Pop Broadway hit pieces like "In His Eyes", "Someone Like You", "Trans- formation" and of course, "This is the Moment", JEKYLL & HYDE continues to mesmerize audiences all over the world.

Leading the cast is CHASE PEACOCK as JEKYLL/HYDE. PEACOCK returns home to The Lyric after an acclaimed star turn as Robbie Hart in last season's THE WEDDING SINGER. PEACOCK is one of Atlanta's most beloved stage talents and audiences will recall his Suzi Award Winning performance as Chris in MISS SAIGON at Serenbe Playhouse as well as Frank Jr. in The Lyric's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Barrett in Serenbe's landmark production of TITANIC and most recently as Link in HAIRSPRAY at The City Springs Theatre. CHASE appeared in Broadway's AMERICAN IDIOT and performed in the National Tour of DIS- NEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL. CHASE is also a producer and composer and his original musical (written with Atlanta performer, Jessica De Maria) THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT is currently in development with Georgia Ensemble Theatre.

The women who love him are played by Atlanta newcomer MAGGIE SALLEY (EMMA CAREW) and Suzi Winner NIKI BADUA (LUCY HARRIS). Both women are making their Lyric Debut but neither is a stranger to the praise of Atlanta Audiences. SALLEY stunned with her performance in The Wallace Buice Company's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD and last year's Suzi nominated production of PARADE. BADUA won a Suzi for her Atlanta debut in MISS SAIGON at Serenbe Playhouse as Kim (opposite CHASE PEACOCK) and charmed audiences again in Serenbe's THE LITTLE MERMAID the following year-once again playing opposite PEACOCK.

Rounding out the star studded showcase of local talent are JEFF MCKERLEY (Oliver, Catch Me if You Can, Spamalot) DANNY CROWE (Jesus Christ Superstar, Head Over Heels), HAYDEN ROWE (Tarzan, The Wedding Singer, Jesus Christ Superstar), JARIUS CLIETT (My Fair Lady, La Traviata), CHLOE CORDLE (Oliver, Jesus Christ Superstar, My Fair Lady) CHARLIE T. THOMAS (Atlanta Shakespeare Company), JAYMYRIA ETIENNE (Oliver, Three Little Birds), JD MYERS (South Pacific, Elf: The Musical, Mamma Mia), LA- MONT J. HILL (The Color Purple, Parade, Elf: The Musical), MEAGHAN PAETKAU (The Wedding Singer, South Pacific, Head Over Heels) and BENJAMIN FIERKE (Parade, Next to Normal), ROB ROPER (Oliver, My Fair Lady). The ensemble also includes the talents of MEG YOUNG, ALEXANDRA JOY, GREG HUNTER and CJ BABB.

Directed by HEIDI CLINE MCKERLEY, music direction by PAUL TATE, choreography by BUBBA CARR, yet another fabulous original scenic design by LEE SHIVER-CERONE and stunning lighting design by BEN RAWSON. The creative team also includes, NICK BATTAGLIA, AMANDA EDGERTON WEST and ADAM DEVILA.

JEKYLL & HYDE, is the second show of of the Lyric's 40th Anniversary Season. It is fol- lowed by CAMELOT, BIG RIVER and MATILDA. Our 40th Season of Musicals is on sale now! Subscriptions and season tickets are on sale at www.atlantalyric.com or call 404-377-9948.





