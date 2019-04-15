Photo Flash: First Look At THE HERO'S WIFE At Synchronicity Theatre

Apr. 15, 2019  

On April 12th, Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre opened The Hero's Wife, a new play written by Aline Lathrop and directed by Rachel May. It is presented as a Joint World Premiere with 16th Street Theater Chicago.

Cameron (Joe Sykes) is a retired Navy SEAL, home from overseas and back in the arms of his wife, Karyssa (Rebeca Robles). While their physical attraction is undeniable, Cameron has night terrors that place him back in combat and cause him to lash out at Karyssa in uncharacteristically violent ways. He won't talk about what happened to him overseas - including a period of time when he was missing in action. Karyssa tries to come up with the best way to help her husband work through circumstances she barely understands.

Told from Karyssa's point of view, Aline Lathrop's two-character one-act play tackles the timeless subject of how war damages soldiers and makes it hard for them to adjust to life after war. But the play is truly authentic because we learn about the returning soldier through his wife's eyes.

Playwright Aline Lathrop tackles both sides of a very complicated story, and asks the question: how can we expect soldiers to return home to us unscathed and capable of making distinctions about what constitutes an actual threat?

The play runs through May 5th. Tickets and info at synchrotheatre.com.

(PHOTOS by Jerry Siegel)

Joe Sykes and Rebeca Robles

Joe Sykes and Rebeca Robles

Joe Sykes and Rebeca Robles

Joe Sykes and Rebeca Robles

Joe Sykes and Rebeca Robles

Joe Sykes and Rebeca Robles



