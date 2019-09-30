Out of Hand Theater Presents CONCEAL AND CARRY

Out of Hand Theater presents the world premier of Conceal and Carry, one liberal's journey to unpack his own, and this country's, complicated relationship to guns. The one-person show will be performed in homes across the Metro Atlanta area from September 6 to November 23, 2019. Director Ariel Fristoe says, "What's interesting about Conceal and Carry is that it is written from the perspective of a liberal gun owner. The character grapples with his own attraction to guns."

Conceal and Carry will be performed by Suzi Award Winning actor Lee.

This production is created in partnership with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Moms Demand Action will send representatives to be a part of the conversation at select performances.

Performances of Conceal and Carry are Friday through Sunday evenings. Tickets are $30, $22 for Seniors and Students, and may be purchased online at outofhandtheater.com.

Conceal and Carry

By Sean Christopher Lewis

Directed by Ariel Fristoe

September 6 - November 23

How does America give up the gun?

Ride along with the father of a school shooting victim on an all night drive towards revenge. Conceal and Carry tackles gun violence in America by delving into the inner psyche of the liberal gun owner, the cryptic history of the NRA, and what needs to happen to cure our addiction to guns.

CAST

Lee Osorio* The Narrator

CREATIVE TEAM

Ariel Fristoe Director

Haddon Kime Composer/Sound Design

Maureen Downs Stage Manager

*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Actor's Express, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Since 2001, Out of Hand has created shows, games and activities in Atlanta. We design custom entertainment and activities for businesses, we provide free arts training to Metro Atlanta kids, and we collaborate with civic organizations to address regional issues.





