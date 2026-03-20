Out of Box Theatre Will Present A FIRST LADY'S GUIDE TO KILLING THE PRESIDENT in Roswell

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Out of Box Theatre will return this spring with A First Lady's Guide to Killing the President, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy by Atlanta playwright Topher Payne and directed by Matthew Busch. The production runs May 8–17, 2026 at Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Roswell.

Set aboard a speeding presidential train in 1923, the play follows First Lady Florence Harding as she navigates scandal, secrets, and a husband who may be more liability than leader. As the train barrels forward, so does the chaos — complete with blackmailing mistresses, political scheming, and one very ill-tempered pet squirrel.

The result is a sharp, high-energy farce that blends history, satire, and absurdity into an evening of nonstop comedy.

The play premiered to sold-out audiences in Atlanta in 2025 and quickly became one of the most talked-about new comedies of the season. This marks its first production since that debut.

“Once the train leaves the station, it never slows down,” says director Matthew Busch. “It's bold, it's ridiculous, and it hits closer to home than you might expect.”

The cast features Leigh-Ann Campbell as Florence Harding, Rial Ellsworth as Warren Harding, Amanda Cucher as Evie McLean, Shelly McCook as Carrie Phillips, Neuma Joy as Grace Coolidge, Leon Shields as Charles, and Jessie Kuipers as Nan Britton.

Known for producing intimate and unexpected theatre, Out of Box Theatre continues its mission of bringing smart, daring work to Atlanta audiences with this wildly entertaining production.