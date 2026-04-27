Video: Ben Platt Performs A MAMMA MIA! Classic for the Viral Savannah Bananas

Watch as Ben Platt takes the field with the viral Savannah Bananas baseball team, putting his Tony-winning pipes to the best use possible: to help soothe the rift between the Bananas and their archrivals, the Party Animals.

Check out video of the multi-hyphenate star performing the ABBA and Mamma Mia! classic, "The Winner Takes It All,” as the two teams duke it out for supremacy.

About The Savannah Bananas

Every game includes the "3-2-2", which stands for third inning, second batter, second pitch. These are unique in-game pre-pitch dances that have combined together for over hundreds of millions of views on TikTok.

The team is also known for its iconic walk-ups, where Bananas may be escorted to the plate by your favorite music artists, make a dramatic entrance drenched in rain or recreating the latest TikTok dances. Additionally, the team has special scoring celebrations, which include running through the crowd to performing fully choreographed dances.

Broadway performer and card-carrying Banana, Derek Klena, recently joined the lineup, adding to the team’s ongoing connection to the theater world.

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