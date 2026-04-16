Video: 'Today's The Day!' from INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT TALE at Alliance Theatre

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Alliance Theatre has released footage of 'Today's The Day!' from INTO THE BURROW: A PETER RABBIT TALE, the charming new musical now playing through June 27, 2026 at the Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families.

Written and directed by Mark Valdez and inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter, the show follows Peter Rabbit and his forest friends as they band together to save their beloved home from the terrible plans of Mr. McGregor. Featuring a roster of original songs by composers Christian Albright, Christian Magby, Brandon Bush, AnnMarie Milazzo, Divinity Roxx, Jacob Ryan Smith, and Eugene Russell IV, the production is best enjoyed by audiences ages 4 to 12.

Juan Carlos Unzueta leads the cast as Peter Rabbit, joined by Candace McLellan as Benjamin Bunny, Shelli Delgado as Squirrel Nutkin, Blake Fountain as Pricklepin, Jordan Patrick as Jeremy Fisher, and Jontavious Johnson as Mr. Alderman Ptolemy Tortoise. The creative team includes Kat Conley (set design), Garry Lennon (costumes), Rachael N. Page-Blackwell and Ben Rawson (lighting), Clay Benning and Hidenori Nakajo (sound), Kerrington Griffin (choreography), and Imani Quiñones as music director.

Special events surrounding the production include Underground Pajama Jams and free Encore Acting Workshops following select weekend performances throughout the run.

For tickets and information, visit Alliance Theatre online or call the box office at 404-733-4600. Box office hours are Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.