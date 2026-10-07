ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Open Out Front Theatre's 11th Season
Paul Conroy directs the production, which stars Dawson Babischkin, Alexis Trammell, and Will-Franklin Eller.
Out Front Theatre Company will open their 11th season with ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, based on the music performed and recorded by Britney Spears, and book by Jon Hartmere, running October 22 through November 7.
Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon A One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a fabulous twist! When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels (and a very cute, gay prince) embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine 'happily ever after.' Once Upon A One More Time weaves 23 of Britney Spears' smash singles-like 'Crazy,' 'Oops!...I Did It Again,' 'Circus,' 'Lucky,' and 'Toxic'-into 'a big, modern, musical dance party, with Britney's beating heart at its core.' (ABC News)
Once Upon a One More Time stars Dawson Babischkin as Cinderella, Alexis Trammell as Snow White, Will-Franklin Eller as Prince Charming, Caty Bergmark as Fairy Godmother, Leah Keelan as Stepmother, Karastyn Bibb as Rapunzel, Sarah Joyce Hack as Sleeping Beauty, Shannon Murphy as Princess and the Pea, Gina Delise as Little Mermaid, Jalyn Bentley as Esmerelda, and Kodi Mae as Belle. Other cast members include Cady Jean Walls, Lauren Garcia, Claudio Pestana, Spencer Perdeck, Payton Schwartz, JR McCall, Saani Parham, Donald Hill, Soleia Howington, Selma Hedin, Grace Januchowski, and Javaron Conyers.
Paul Conroy serves as the Director of this production. He is joined by Alli Reinhardt as Music Director, Jessica Oglesby as Choreographer, Alma Kent as Production Stage Manager, David Reingold as Lighting Designer, Ricky Greenwell as Costume Designer, Sydney Lee as Scenic Designer, Charlie Edwards as Props Designer, Donovan Lewis as Sound Designer, Elliott Folds as Dramaturg, and Grace Davenport as Assistant Director.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
LIKE FATHER
Alliance Theatre (10/08-11/15)
|
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
Fox Theatre (2/02-2/07)
|
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
CenterStage North Theatre (10/02-10/10) PHOTOS
|
Vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant with pianist Sullivan Fortner
Spivey Hall (1/15-1/15)
|
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
|
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A New Musical
Fox Theatre (7/06-7/11)
|
Arturo Sandoval at Rialto Center
Rialto Center for the Arts (1/22-1/22)
|
Rialto Film Series Presents: Young Frankenstein
Rialto Center for the Arts (10/08-10/08)
|
Hamlet
Bold Monk Brewing (10/20-10/20)
|
THE CHILDREN
Theatrical Outfit (5/19-6/13)