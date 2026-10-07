ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Open Out Front Theatre's 11th Season

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Out Front Theatre Company will open their 11th season with ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, based on the music performed and recorded by Britney Spears, and book by Jon Hartmere, running October 22 through November 7.

Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon A One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a fabulous twist! When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels (and a very cute, gay prince) embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine 'happily ever after.' Once Upon A One More Time weaves 23 of Britney Spears' smash singles-like 'Crazy,' 'Oops!...I Did It Again,' 'Circus,' 'Lucky,' and 'Toxic'-into 'a big, modern, musical dance party, with Britney's beating heart at its core.' (ABC News)

Once Upon a One More Time stars Dawson Babischkin as Cinderella, Alexis Trammell as Snow White, Will-Franklin Eller as Prince Charming, Caty Bergmark as Fairy Godmother, Leah Keelan as Stepmother, Karastyn Bibb as Rapunzel, Sarah Joyce Hack as Sleeping Beauty, Shannon Murphy as Princess and the Pea, Gina Delise as Little Mermaid, Jalyn Bentley as Esmerelda, and Kodi Mae as Belle. Other cast members include Cady Jean Walls, Lauren Garcia, Claudio Pestana, Spencer Perdeck, Payton Schwartz, JR McCall, Saani Parham, Donald Hill, Soleia Howington, Selma Hedin, Grace Januchowski, and Javaron Conyers.

Paul Conroy serves as the Director of this production. He is joined by Alli Reinhardt as Music Director, Jessica Oglesby as Choreographer, Alma Kent as Production Stage Manager, David Reingold as Lighting Designer, Ricky Greenwell as Costume Designer, Sydney Lee as Scenic Designer, Charlie Edwards as Props Designer, Donovan Lewis as Sound Designer, Elliott Folds as Dramaturg, and Grace Davenport as Assistant Director.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 08 Hrs 57 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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