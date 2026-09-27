Review: AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES at Theatrical Outfit

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More than forty years after its debut, FENCES remains one of the most powerful and affecting plays in the American theater canon. August Wilson's award-winning drama is at once deeply personal and unmistakably universal, examining family, ambition, disappointment, love, and the elusive promise of the American Dream. Theatrical Outfit's stirring new production reminds audiences exactly why FENCES continues to resonate so profoundly, pairing Wilson's masterful script with a cast that delivers some of the finest acting currently on an Atlanta stage.

Set in Pittsburgh's Hill District during the 1950s, FENCES centers on garbage collector Troy Maxson (E. Roger Mitchell), a former Negro League baseball player whose dreams of athletic success were cut short by racial barriers. Though he has built a life with his devoted wife Rose (January LaVoy) and their son Cory (Thomas Boyce), Troy remains haunted by missed opportunities and hardened by years of disappointment. As Cory seeks his own future through football, father and son find themselves locked in a struggle over aspirations, expectations, and the lingering weight of the past.

At the center of Theatrical Outfit’s production is a remarkable performance from E. Roger Mitchell as Troy. Mitchell fully embodies the character, capturing not only Troy's commanding presence and gift for storytelling, but also the vulnerabilities and frustrations that lie beneath the surface. Through expressive eyes, subtle facial expressions, and impeccable emotional control, Mitchell conveys a lifetime of lived experience. Troy is often difficult, stubborn, and deeply flawed, yet Mitchell ensures he remains compellingly human throughout. He presents a man unable to let go of the disappointments that shaped him and a father determined to prevent his son from pursuing athletics because he cannot separate Cory's opportunities from his own regrets. It is a layered and captivating performance that anchors the entire evening.

Just as impressive is January LaVoy’s portrayal of Rose Maxson. LaVoy brings warmth, strength, humor, and compassion to the role, serving as the emotional foundation upon which the Maxson family rests. She stands toe-to-toe with Troy in every scene, matching his intensity while maintaining Rose's distinct sense of dignity and resilience. In the second act, when Rose receives life-altering news, LaVoy delivers a performance of extraordinary emotional depth. The scene becomes one of the production's most unforgettable moments, showcasing an actor operating at the height of her craft.

Thomas Boyce gives an affecting performance as Cory Maxson, expertly charting the character's journey from hopeful teenager to a young man forced to confront painful realities. Boyce captures Cory's optimism and ambition beautifully, making it impossible not to root for him as he dreams of opportunities beyond the life his father imagines for him. As tensions between father and son escalate, Boyce reveals the heartbreak beneath Cory's determination, creating a portrait of a young man whose aspirations mirror Troy's own in ways neither fully recognizes.

As Troy's brother Gabe, Enoch King delivers one of the production's most memorable supporting performances. Gabe's joyful exuberance and innocence make him immediately lovable, and King navigates the character's sudden shifts in mood and behavior with remarkable ease. He turns on a dime from lighthearted warmth to unpredictability without ever losing the audience's affection, creating a nuanced and deeply human portrayal.

Amari Cheatom brings welcome humor to the role of Lyons, Troy's musician son from a previous relationship. His periodic visits, often arriving with requests for money and departing quickly in pursuit of his artistic ambitions, provide moments of levity amid the play's heavier themes. Geoffrey Williams is equally effective as Jim Bono, Troy's longtime friend and confidant. Williams creates a steady, grounded presence who shares Troy's stories and enjoys a drink at his side, while also serving as a moral counterweight when Troy's decisions place those around him in difficult situations.

Though she has limited stage time, Auset Jones makes a strong impression as young Raynell. Jones brings sincerity and charm to the role, ensuring the character's appearances resonate long after she leaves the stage.

Under the direction of Addae Moon, the production moves with a smooth, organic rhythm that keeps Wilson's dialogue flowing naturally. Given that the story unfolds almost entirely in front of the Maxson family's home, it would be easy to lack visual variety. Moon avoids that pitfall by utilizing the space creatively and purposefully, continually finding fresh ways to stage conversations and interactions without losing the intimacy that defines the work.

The scenic design by Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay is equally effective. Their beautifully realized set captures the world of the Maxsons through meticulous attention to detail while maintaining a subtle stylistic quality that complements Wilson's poetic storytelling. The earthy browns, blues, and richly textured environment evoke both place and memory, creating a setting that feels simultaneously realistic and theatrical.

Shilla Benning's costumes and Angie Wright's wigs further establish the world of working-class 1950s Pittsburgh. From Troy and Bono's blue work coveralls to Cory's football jersey and Lyons' colorful, fashion-forward sweaters, every choice feels authentic and character-specific. Ben Rawson's lighting design and Chris Lane's sound design provide thoughtful support throughout, effectively punctuating dramatic moments and enriching the storytelling. Lane's musical selections between scenes add additional texture and atmosphere to the production.

Ultimately, this production succeeds because it trusts the strength of August Wilson's writing. FENCES remains a towering achievement of American drama; human, poetic, heartbreaking, and hopeful all at once. Wilson captures in a handful of conversations the struggles, aspirations, and disappointments of those historically excluded from the American Dream while never losing sight of the individual people at the center of the story. It is easy to see why the play earned both the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award and why it remains the most frequently produced work from Wilson's “American Century Cycle.”

With exceptional performances across the board, thoughtful direction, and a creative team operating at a high level, Theatrical Outfit's FENCES is a powerful reminder of what great theater can accomplish. This is a stellar production of a classic American play, and one that should not be missed.

August Wilson’S FENCES, presented by Theatrical Outfit runs through October 11th. Performances take place at Theatrical Outfit – The Balzer Theater at Herren’s, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Performances are Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.theatricaloutfit.org/fences/

All Photos by Casey G Ford

Top Photo: Pictured: Geoffrey Williams, E. Roger Mitchell, Amari Cheatom.

Mid Photo 1: Pictured: January LaVoy.

Mid Photo 2: Pictured: Thomas Boyce.

Mid Photo 3: Pictured: Enoch King.

Mid Photo 4: Pictured: Auset Jones, Thomas Boyce.

Bottom Photo: Pictured: E. Roger Mitchell, January LaVoy.

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