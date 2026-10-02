THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open at CenterStage North
Director Julie Resh leads an ensemble cast including Chase McIntoush, Cassiopeia Kate, and Ethan Fenton in the Tony Award-winning musical.
CenterStage North Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, taking the stage October 2-10 at The Art Place - Mountain View in Marietta, GA. The production brings together an ensemble of Atlanta‑area performers under the direction of Julie Resh, who leads the musical.
Originally a Tony Award-winning hit, Spelling Bee has become a favorite among regional and community theatres for its fast‑paced comedy and audience‑participation antics. The show follows six middle‑school competitors-portrayed by adults-as they navigate the pressures of adolescence, the quirks of their families, and the unpredictable nature of competitive spelling, each arriving with a distinct personality, backstory, and emotional stakes that give the musical its unique mix of hilarity and warmth.
Resh's direction emphasizes the individuality of each speller while embracing the show's improvisational opportunities, often inviting audience members to become part of the action as volunteer spellers join the competition onstage. The cast includes Chase McIntoush as Chip Tolentino, Cassiopeia Kate as Olive Ostrovsky, Ethan Fenton as Leaf Coneybear, Kristen Freeman as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, PJ Mitchell as William Barfée, Rose Mullin as Marcy Park, Hillary Frances as Rona Lisa Peretti, John Szwast as Douglas Panch, and Niles Torrance as Mitch Mahoney. Together, they create a vibrant, unpredictable world where each spelling round reveals new comedic surprises and emotional beats.
The musical has long been celebrated for its clever score, heartfelt storytelling, and improvisational spirit, and CenterStage North's production embraces all three, offering audiences a show that is both laugh‑out‑loud funny and unexpectedly touching. With its intimate venue and community‑driven ethos, the theatre provides an ideal setting for a musical that thrives on connection between performers and audience. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs October 2-10 at The Art Place - Mountain View.
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