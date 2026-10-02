THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE to Open at CenterStage North

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CenterStage North Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, taking the stage October 2-10 at The Art Place - Mountain View in Marietta, GA. The production brings together an ensemble of Atlanta‑area performers under the direction of Julie Resh, who leads the musical.

Originally a Tony Award-winning hit, Spelling Bee has become a favorite among regional and community theatres for its fast‑paced comedy and audience‑participation antics. The show follows six middle‑school competitors-portrayed by adults-as they navigate the pressures of adolescence, the quirks of their families, and the unpredictable nature of competitive spelling, each arriving with a distinct personality, backstory, and emotional stakes that give the musical its unique mix of hilarity and warmth.

Resh's direction emphasizes the individuality of each speller while embracing the show's improvisational opportunities, often inviting audience members to become part of the action as volunteer spellers join the competition onstage. The cast includes Chase McIntoush as Chip Tolentino, Cassiopeia Kate as Olive Ostrovsky, Ethan Fenton as Leaf Coneybear, Kristen Freeman as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, PJ Mitchell as William Barfée, Rose Mullin as Marcy Park, Hillary Frances as Rona Lisa Peretti, John Szwast as Douglas Panch, and Niles Torrance as Mitch Mahoney. Together, they create a vibrant, unpredictable world where each spelling round reveals new comedic surprises and emotional beats.

The musical has long been celebrated for its clever score, heartfelt storytelling, and improvisational spirit, and CenterStage North's production embraces all three, offering audiences a show that is both laugh‑out‑loud funny and unexpectedly touching. With its intimate venue and community‑driven ethos, the theatre provides an ideal setting for a musical that thrives on connection between performers and audience. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs October 2-10 at The Art Place - Mountain View.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 23 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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