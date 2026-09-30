Alliance Theatre Makes TYA and TVY Productions Available for Licensing

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From babies and toddlers to school-aged children, Alliance Theatre's Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) and Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) productions are now available for licensing and touring in communities nationwide. Whether a professional theater, children's theater, university, museum, or performing arts center, licensing a TYA or TVY production gives access to thoughtfully crafted scripts and materials designed to support successful productions. Select Alliance Theatre TVY productions are also now available to tour nationwide.

Developed and premiered by Alliance Theatre, Theatre for Young Audiences and Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young productions are created specifically for children and their grown-ups. These immersive works invite curiosity, imagination, and meaningful connection through live performance.

Oliva Aston Bosworth, Alliance Theatre's Dan Reardon Director of Youth & Families, shared, “In Atlanta, we have seen the immense impact attending live theatre has on the development of a young child. We bear witness to the growth of curiosity, wonder, and deep connection taking place in our city. We hope to share these beautiful stories nationwide so children and their loving adults can reap the same benefits in every community.”

Seven titles are now available to license, and five shows are available for regional tours*:

ALL SMILES* (TVY): We all have different ways of showing, sharing and processing our emotions. Created in partnership with the Marcus Autism Center, this delightful show explores how all smiles are unique.

BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE!* (TVY – TOUR ONLY): Featuring original music composed by Eugene H. Russell IV and inspired by Ashley Bryan's children's book Beautiful Blackbird, this family friendly concert will have you on your feet celebrating the uniqueness of each and every one of us.

DINOSAUR!* (TVY): Get ready to find out how even the simplest day-to-day task can turn into an epic dino-tastic adventure that will leave little ones laughing and roaring for more.

GROOVE IN THE GALLERIES* (TVY): From crunching apples to the hissing steam of a train engine, we have recorded each and every last peep from this planet. Well, all but one: the sound of art. Help us complete the collection before it's too late!

KNOCK, KNOCK (TVY): Join us on a floor-to-floor adventure, meeting and celebrating with a variety of friends who all call The Apartment Building home. Surprises hide behind each door — all you need to do is (Knock, Knock).

THE BIRTHDAY OF THE WORLD* (TVY): Based on the beautiful children's book by Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen and drawing from Jewish folklore, this immersive performance brings a timeless and timely story to life through gentle storytelling, visual wonder, and sensory play.

THE LIZARD & EL SOL (TVY): An interactive adventure based on a famous Mexican folktale about a time when El Sol (the Sun) disappeared from the sky.

ROOB & NOOB (TYA): Inspired by Rube Goldberg's magical machines, this unique theatrical performance combines science and the arts, proving that sometimes the most profound discoveries are achieved by simply playing.

For more information and to explore shows, visit alliancetheatre.org/tvy.

TVY & TYA SHOWS AVAILABLE FOR LICENSING:

All Smiles

Dinosaur!

Groove in the Galleries

Knock, Knock

The Birthday of the World

The Lizard & El Sol

Roob & Noob (TYA)

TVY NATIONAL TOURS AVAILABLE FOR BOOKING:

All Smiles

Beautiful Blackbird Live!

Dinosaur!

Groove in the Galleries

The Birthday of the World

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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