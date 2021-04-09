Night 2 of THE BARD'S BIRTHDAY BASH Celebrates Shakespeare's Influence with Artists & Authors

HarkJournal.com founder Michael Van Osch, and author of the new book Teaching HAMLET As My Father Died, Erica Cantley, will host the second of three zoom events that bring together a diverse group of accomplished artists, authors, and entrepreneurs who have been inspired by William Shakespeare's work, in one way or another, to bring their own creativity to life.

In honor of the Bard's birthday month of April, these three virtual events will take place on Monday nights at 7:30 pm EST, with the remaining two on April 12th, and April 19th, 2021, and will feature six guests per night. All three evenings are free to the public and registration is available on HarkJournal.com.

The format will include hearing about each guest's project, discussing their "Shakespeare moment" and the role they see for the Bard in the 21st Century. Time permitting questions will be taken from audience members.

The Night 2 guestlist for April 12th at 7:30 pm includes (may be subject to change):

Peter Garino Artistic Director and founding member of The Shakespeare Project of Chicago, actor, co-director, and star of the film By Help of Devils, a new film that examines the nature of evil through the lens of fourteen different Shakespeare characters.

Alexa Alice Joubin - Professor of English, Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Theatre, International Affairs, and East Asian Languages and Cultures at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she is the founding co-director of the Digital Humanities Institute. At MIT, she is a co-founder and a co-director of the open-access Global Shakespeares digital performance archive. She is the author of Shakespeare and East Asia.

Rodney Hakim Actor, director, producer, comic, and writer, and is the voice behind the New York Shakespeare online presence, which attempts to bring as much Shakespeare as can be found in the New York area to the global audience via social media posts, blogs, interviews, and presentations.

Ariana Karp Actor, director, educator, and cellist. Artistic Director of the International Shakespeare Center Santa Fe, and producer/director of "Tabling: The Podcast" and "Radio Shakespeare Lab".

Rebecca Northan Actor, improviser, theatre creator, director, and producer. Her new show, An Undiscovered Shakespeare, which turns an audience member's real-life love story into a Shakespeare play, improvised in iambic pentameter, was to have had its World Premiere at the 2020 Stratford Festival, Ontario.

Constance Swain Classical actor, voiceover actor, content creator, and social activist. She's made it her mission to change this world, one role at a time.