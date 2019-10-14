Newnan Theatre Company Presents DIAL

Is there such a thing as the "perfect crime"? On October 17th, Newnan Theatre Company is proud to present Frederick Knott's Dial "M" for Murder, one of the best-known thrillers ever written for the stage. The audience can see for themselves if a "perfect crime" does exist.

In the show, Tony Wendice plans what he believes is the perfect murder. When his wife, Margot, refuses to play the part of the victim, things go much differently than planned.

When Knott's show first hit the Broadway stage, it stunned audiences, including a filmmaker named Alfred Hitchcock, who promptly purchased the rights to make a film version, which went on to be a major hit and helped rocket the female lead, Grace Kelly, to stardom.

Director Tony Daniel, a devoted film buff, is excited to put this production together. "It's a classic story," he says. "It's always a gratifying tale when someone thinks he is above the law, who can get away with anything, suddenly sees his plan falling apart around him."

Garrick Widdowson plays the twisted husband, Tony Wendice. NTC newcomer Sarah Ermatinger plays Margot, the "damsel in distress." Walker Davis plays Max, Margot's former lover who is desperate to try and save her from the gallows. John Caldwell, III plays Inspector Hubbard, the only detective who realizes something is amiss in the story Margot's husband has invented, and Cleave Whitley plays Lesgate, the man blackmailed into attempting to murder Margot. Ronald Grooms plays Hubbard's right hand man, Officer Thompson.

"I was very excited to play Margot," says Ermatinger, laughing. "Some might think Margot is a weak character, but, when she has to, she fights back and then some!"

"In a way, it's almost a classic 'locked-room' mystery," says Daniel. "Everything takes place in one room -- the planning, the murder, and the aftermath. The audience sees all the clues fall into place, but they also are witness to the plans slowly beginning to crumble. And they also get to see our faithful police inspector put the puzzle together piece by piece, until the picture finally becomes clear."

Frederick Knott's Dial "M" For Murder opens on October 17th on the Mainstage at Newnan Theatre Company and runs through October 27th. Show times are 8 pm for the Thursday through Saturday night shows, and 3 pm for the Sunday matinees. Tickets are available now through the Newnan Theatre Company website, www.newnantheatre.org , or by calling the offices of NTC at 770.683.6282. If there are any questions about the show or its content, please call the NTC offices.





