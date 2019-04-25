Mother Bar and Kitchen Presents DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA By John Patrick Shanley

Come to MOTHER for this unique opportunity to enjoy an immersive live theatre experience!

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea tells the story of two strangers (Danny and Roberta) who, after a hesitant, defensive initial meeting at a bar in the Bronx, move towards forgiveness and ownership over their lives.

Location: Mother Bar + Kitchen

447 Edgewood AVE. SE Atlanta, GA 30312

Tickets: $25

The cast is as follows:

Fiona Green as Roberta

John Robert Franklin as Danny

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/782356658813818/?event_time_id=782356662147151

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/theater-play-danny-and-the-deep-blue-sea-at-mother-bar-and-kitchen-tickets-59072119299?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing&fbclid=IwAR18ZyOPAl4nog1vZ6yM_KVzk1NVMS6hmk5NG54EvtV8M6Eb_jXrlMzGppM

Past debuts:

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea: was presented at the Circle in the Square Theatre, in New York City, June 6, 1984. It was directed by Barnet Kellman; the scenery was designed by David Gropman; the lighting was designed by Marcia Dixcy.

The cast was as follows:

Roberta - June Stein Danny - John Turturro

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea: received its professional premiere at Actors Theatre of Louisville in February, 1984.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea: was originally presented as a staged reading at the 1983 National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Memorial Theater Center.





