Legacy's Presents The World Premiere Of PELAGIUS

A brand new musical gets its World Premiere at The Legacy Theatre September 8th-17th in Tyrone, GA.

Written by Legacy's Artistic Director, Mark Smith, with music by award-winning composers, Michael and Lisa Gungor, and based on the writings of John Philip Newell, this brand new musical will enthrall audiences with its universal story of perseverance, sacrifice and grace. Pelagius explores universal themes such as the importance of community, the sacredness of the earth, and the Creator's relationship to humanity all through the lens of one of history's most controversial figures.

Pelagius was a 5th-century theologian who believed in the sacredness of the human soul, in contrast to the prevailing view at the time that humans were inherently sinful. His ideas were deemed heretical by the church, and he was excommunicated, but his teachings have persisted to this day and continue to inspire discussions about the nature of humanity and the role of religion in our lives. Through catchy songs, dazzling choreography, and a compelling storyline, audiences are taken on a journey through the life of Pelagius and the themes that he championed.

The show is directed by its creator and writer, Mark Smith, is choreographed by Mandy Corbett and music directed by CBD. "At its core, Pelagius is a celebration of the power of human agency" says Smith. "It reminds us that we have the ability to shape our own destinies and make choices that can change the world. It's a show that will leave you with a lot to think about and have audiences talking all the way home from the theatre."

"The story is based on events that happened a long time ago, but the music is definitely fresh and modern," says Executive Producer Bethany Smith, "it's composed by Michael and Lisa Gungor, who are the progressive Christian band, Gungor. It's really incredible. I think this show will resonate with everyone though, regardless of their religious beliefs. It's about the nature of humanity and finding your place in the world. That's universal."

Jordan Ellis stars as Pelagius and has been seen previously at Legacy in Godspell, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Christmas My Way. The show features several Legacy favorites including Kristina Bryan (The Little Mermaid/Charlie Brown), Chelsie Burks (Ariel in The Little Mermaid), Melissa V. Cartwright (A Christmas Survival Guide), Mandy Corbett (Bright Star/Matilda), Logan Farley (Cinderella), Nathan Lubeck (Chicago/Charlie Brown), Evan McLean (The Little Mermaid/Matilda), Jordan van Zyl (The Sound of Music/Cinderella), and Grayson Yockey (Cinderella/Godspell). Making their Legacy debuts are Faith Jordan Candino, Kendra Nicole Johnson, Devin A. Shaw, and recording artist, Brandin Jay. Two Legacy Dream Conservatory students, Grant Bard and Henry Cook, will be making their professional debuts.

If you're looking for a musical that will challenge your beliefs and inspire you to question life's biggest questions, look no further than Pelagius. The Legacy's 2023-2024 season continues after Pelagius with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Elvis: A Musical Revolution, and Steel Magnolias. Flex show packages are available and individual tickets are also on sale now for these productions.

Pelagius runs September 8th-17th with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00pm. Adult tickets are $40-$50, Children 12 and under are $20-$25, and Senior & Student discounts are available as well as discounts for groups of 20 or more. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at 404-895-1473. The Legacy Theatre is located at 1175 Senoia Rd. in Tyrone, GA.