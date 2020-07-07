Legacy On The Lawn Produces Second Summer Show, SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN

Bluegrass music and the lovable Sanders family are coming to Legacy's lawn! This feel good musical, Smoke on the Mountain will be performed outside, where audience members can enjoy professional, live entertainment while maintaining a safe distance from others. The Legacy Theatre began outdoor theatre this summer with You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, after adjusting their regular summer season to implement strict safety standards for their staff and audiences.

Smoke on the Mountain was originally created in 1990 for the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey, before moving to Off-Broadway and later becoming one of the most widely-produced musicals in the United States. Earlier this year, The Legacy produced the holiday sequel to this production, Sanders Family Christmas. Smoke on the Mountain follows the Sanders Family, as they arrive late to perform at a Baptist revival. The show is simple and sweet, and full of beautiful hymns played live by the actors on stage.

Legacy's Artistic Director, Mark Smith directs this production. "I'm glad to have the chance to revisit this show" says Smith. "Smoke on the Mountain was the 12th show we produced here, and earlier this year, we also produced the sequel, Sanders Family Christmas. Everyone loves these shows, because the characters and the music is genuine and heartfelt. I also love that the actors get to play various instruments live on stage."

"Our first Legacy on the Lawn show was such a success, that we know our community is excited to come back for another summer show," says Executive Producer Bethany Smith. "We received so much positive feedback from audience members thanking us for providing something safe and fun to do this summer. It was really great to be able to connect in this new way." Smoke on the Mountain stars many of Atlanta's finest actors and musicians. The cast includes Daniel Burns, Brody Harlan, Samantha Hayes, Evan McLean, Richard Smith, Hannah Stephens, and Sarah Vinson. The show is music directed by Chris Brent Davis.

The Legacy Theatre's regularly scheduled 14th season was interrupted in March with the outbreak of COVID-19. This Southern Gospel favorite is being added to replace Legacy' s April production of Almost, Heaven, which was canceled due to the pandemic. However, Legacy intends to open its 15th season this fall with Almost Heaven, a musical celebration of the music of John Denver. Season subscriptions are on sale now and individual ticket sales for the 15th season will go on sale this fall.

Smoke on the Mountain runs July 10th through August 2nd with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 7:45pm. Adult tickets are $30-$45, Senior & Student discounts are available as well as discounts for groups of 20 or more. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.thelegacytheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 404-895-1473. The Legacy Theatre is located at 1175 Senoia Rd. in Tyrone, GA.

