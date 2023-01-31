Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kennesaw State Bailey School Of Music To Host Anthony McGill And The Pacifica Quartet

Kennesaw State Bailey School Of Music To Host Anthony McGill And The Pacifica Quartet

Clarinetist Anthony McGill is principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic-the first African American principal player in the organization's history.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music will host clarinetist Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet on Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Clarinetist Anthony McGill enjoys a dynamic international solo and chamber music career and is principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic-the first African American principal player in the organization's history. He is the recipient of the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize, one of classical music's most significant awards.

McGill appears as a soloist with top orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and Kansas City Symphony. He performed alongside Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, and Gabriela Montero at the inauguration of President Barack Obama, premiering a piece by John Williams.

Dr. Julia Bullard, Interim Director of the BSOM, said, "We are so excited to present the Pacifica Quartet clarinetist Anthony McGill at KSU! These musicians are among the best in the world, and not only will they perform on our beautiful Morgan Concert Hall stage, but they will also teach master classes for our Bailey School of Music string and woodwind students - this will be a rare and profound learning opportunity for our School of Music community. This performance will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of our concert season."

At KSU, McGill will be joined onstage by the internationally acclaimed Pacifica Quartet. Recognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style, and often-daring repertory choices, the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today.

Named the quartet-in-residence at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music in March 2012, the Pacifica was previously the quartet-in- residence at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and has received multiple Grammy Awards for Best Chamber Music Performance. In 2017, the Pacifica Quartet was appointed to lead the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School.

McGill serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School, Curtis Institute of Music, and Bard College Conservatory of Music. He is the Artistic Director for the Music Advancement Program at The Juilliard School. In 2020, McGill's #TakeTwoKnees campaign protesting the death of George Floyd and historic racial injustice went viral.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. in Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center. Purchase tickets online or call Patron Services at 470-578-6650. For a limited time, enjoy $10 tickets with code NYPHIL.




FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE To Take The Stage At Rome Little Theatre in February Photo
FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE To Take The Stage At Rome Little Theatre in February
Rome Little Theatre's production of 'Funny Little Thing Called Love' will run February 10-19, 2023 at the DeSoto Theatre.
Photos: Synchronicity Theatre Presents A Brand-New Musical Adaptation of MUFAROS BEAUTIFUL Photo
Photos: Synchronicity Theatre Presents A Brand-New Musical Adaptation of MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS
Synchronicity Theatre will premiere a brand-new musical adaptation of the beloved children’s book Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters, with songs created by a dynamic local artistic duo. See photos from the production.
Springer Opera House Theater Continues Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Photo
Springer Opera House Theater Continues Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Comedy and chaos take center stage as the Springer Opera House Theater continues its 2022 - 2023 season with The Play That Goes Wrong.
Pinch N Ouch Theatre Extends RENT For Two Final Performances Photo
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Extends RENT For Two Final Performances
La Vie Boheme! Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre's production of RENT has now been extend ed for two additional performances! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.

More Hot Stories For You


FUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE To Take The Stage At Rome Little Theatre in FebruaryFUNNY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE To Take The Stage At Rome Little Theatre in February
January 30, 2023

Rome Little Theatre's production of 'Funny Little Thing Called Love' will run February 10-19, 2023 at the DeSoto Theatre.
Photos: Synchronicity Theatre Presents A Brand-New Musical Adaptation of MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERSPhotos: Synchronicity Theatre Presents A Brand-New Musical Adaptation of MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS
January 26, 2023

Synchronicity Theatre will premiere a brand-new musical adaptation of the beloved children’s book Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters, with songs created by a dynamic local artistic duo. See photos from the production.
After 35 Seasons, Paul Pierce Passes The Torch At The Springer Opera HouseAfter 35 Seasons, Paul Pierce Passes The Torch At The Springer Opera House
January 26, 2023

On Tuesday night, the Springer's longtime producing artistic director, Paul Pierce, gathered his staff onstage in Emily Woodruff Hall for an historic announcement. 
Springer Opera House Theater Continues Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGSpringer Opera House Theater Continues Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
January 24, 2023

Comedy and chaos take center stage as the Springer Opera House Theater continues its 2022 - 2023 season with The Play That Goes Wrong.
Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Extends RENT For Two Final PerformancesPinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Extends RENT For Two Final Performances
January 24, 2023

La Vie Boheme! Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre's production of RENT has now been extend ed for two additional performances! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical has shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love.
share