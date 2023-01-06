Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Launches Fourth Concert Season With ASSASSINS

Performances run January 21 & 22, 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Launches Fourth Concert Season With ASSASSINS

Cobb PARKS and the award-winning Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are back with the southeast's only concert musical series. They're beginning their fourth season with the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman classic, ASSASSINS. Featuring a cast of 11 actors and 13 musicians, this is the first time ASSASSINS has been produced in Atlanta in over a decade.

The musical centers around a handful of historical figures, notably Presidential assassins or attempted assassins, and explores what their presence in American history says about the ideals of their country. Actor Craig Smith, the production's John Wilkes Booth, is thrilled to share his first Jennie T. Anderson Theatre concert with patrons. "After hearing some of the concepts and ideas from the production team, I'm excited for patrons to experience this one-of-a-kind show," he says. "Their ideas seem new, innovative, and relevant for a contemporary society. It's refreshing to be a part of a creative group that strives to breathe fresh life into this show and challenges audiences to see these characters from a modern perspective.

"This is also Ithica Tell's first concert with the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. There's another layer of history in the making, as she leads the show as The Proprietor, the framing device of the story and salesperson who provides the characters with their weapons. Ithica adds, with excitement, "As far as I know this is the first time a black woman has played the Proprietor AND the first time a woman has sung the music as written."

Clifton Guterman is returning to the director's chair, having last worked on 2022's THE WILD PARTY. "I hope attendees who know the show will be thrilled by our dynamite cast in a sleek and bold concert version that focuses on character and story over the spectacle and bells and whistles of a full production, even though we'll have our fair share of those too!" Clifton adds, "For ASSASSINS newcomers, I predict they'll be surprised at how theatrical, thought-provoking, and eerily timely this rarely-seen gem from master storyteller Sondheim is and how, contrary to occasional criticism that the musical glorifies infamous criminals, it actually very chillingly (and sometime humorously) illuminates what has happened (and could again) when fellow citizens felt robbed of the American Dream promised to them and acted out, horrifically, in the extreme."

ASSASSINS stars Ithica Tell* as The Proprietor and Craig Smith as John Wilkes Booth. The ensemble cast is filled with Atlanta favorites: Jordan Patrick, Marcus Hopkins-Turner*, Jessica Miesel, Lukas Chaviano, Cameron Scofield, Skyler Brown, Michael Joshua Williams, Claudio Pestana, and Chase Sumner. This concert-staging is directed by Clifton Guterman, music directed by Holt McCarley, production managed by Bobby Johnston, stage managed by Amanda Perez, assistant stage managed by Savannah Rootes, costumes designed by Cole Spivia, weapons and safety managed by Monty Davis, properties by Clifton Guterman, Golbanoo Setayesh, and Jono Davis, lighting designed by Michael Carver, and sound designed by Bobby Johnston.




Gordie Brown Joins Barry Manilow on Arena Tour Dates Photo
Gordie Brown Joins Barry Manilow on Arena Tour Dates
Barry Manilow welcomes Las Vegas headliner Gordie Brown this winter for his special seven show arena tour. He began his career as a political cartoonist before he caught the entertainment bug after winning a local talent contest. Aside from Manilow, he has opened for renowned artists such as Jay Leno, Louie Anderson, Randy Travis, Kenny Rogers, and Celine Dion.
Full Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep Gala Photo
Full Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep Gala
Savannah Rep has announced the honorees for their January 28th Gala, Season Announcement, and concert. The gala will take place on Saturday, January 28th at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale!
Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month Photo
Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month
Marc Evan Jackson is coming to Atlanta to perform in a comedy show featuring Atlanta's top comedians and create a perfect Valentine's Day experience.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep GalaFull Cast and Honorees Announced For 2023 Savannah Rep Gala
January 3, 2023

Savannah Rep has announced the honorees for their January 28th Gala, Season Announcement, and concert. The gala will take place on Saturday, January 28th at Victory North in Savannah with tickets now on sale!
Marc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next MonthMarc Evan Jackson Will Perform In Atlanta Comedy Show Next Month
January 2, 2023

Marc Evan Jackson is coming to Atlanta to perform in a comedy show featuring Atlanta's top comedians and create a perfect Valentine's Day experience.
Synchronicity Theatre To Produce New Musical Adaptation Of John Steptoe's MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERSSynchronicity Theatre To Produce New Musical Adaptation Of John Steptoe's MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS
December 20, 2022

Synchronicity Theatre will premiere a brand-new musical adaptation of the beloved children's book Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters, with songs created by a dynamic local artistic duo.
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSORThe Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
December 20, 2022

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Performances January 7-29, 2023.
Actor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWNActor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWN
December 14, 2022

Actor’s Express opens its 35th anniversary season with the critically acclaimed satire musical Urinetown, a co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre. In the not-so-distant future, a twenty-year drought has depleted the land of water.
share