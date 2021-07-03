INTO THE WOODS Will Be Performed by City Springs Theatre Company at Byers Theatre This Week

City Springs Theatre Company, Atlanta's home for professional musical theatre, and UPSwill present Into the Woods, the Tony Award-winning musical by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim. Into The Woods takes everyone's favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece, with a rare modern classic. This production is part of the 2020-21 PNC Reimagined Season and is included in current subscriber packages. Into the Woods will be performed at Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) July 9 - 18, 2021. Tickets are $40-$100, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

With a Tony Award-winning book and score, Into the Woods is both enchanting and touching, as it tells the magical tale of a Baker and his wife, who in their quest to have a child, make a bargain with a vengeful witch. Their journey into the woods brings them in contact with a host of fairytale characters including Cinderella, Jack, Rapunzel, a wolf, a giant, and even a handsome prince, or two. Ultimately, the characters are forced to experience the unintended consequences of their actions. One of Broadway legend Sondheim's most popular works, Into the Woods is a masterful, musical journey for audiences of all ages.

Into the Woods stars Terry Burrell as The Witch (Broadway: Three Penny Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Swinging on a Star, Into the Woods, Honky Tonk Nights, Dreamgirls, Eubie!), Billy Tighe as The Baker (Broadway: Pippin; West End: The Book of Mormon), Felicia Boswell as The Baker's Wife (Broadway: Shuffle Along, Motown the Musical, Memphis; TV: NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert), and Colt Prattes as Cinderella's Prince and The Wolf (Broadway: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, West Side Story, A Chorus Line; TV: ABC's Dirty Dancing Remake).

Featuring Leigh Ellen Jones as Cinderella, Jalise Wilson as Little Red Riding Hood, Haden Rider as Jack, Ingrid Cole as Jack's Mother, Jeff McKerley as The Narrator and Benjamin H. Moore as Rapunzel's Prince.

Also in the cast are Rayven Bailey, Beth Beyer, Amber Talley, Lindsey Rae Pawlewicz, Davon Farmer, Lawrence Flowers, Lamont Hill, Ally Duncan, and Arielle Geller.

City Springs Theatre's production is directed by Kayce Grogan-Wallace and choreographed by Cindy Mora Reiser, with music supervision by Chris Brent Davis and music direction from S. Renee Clark. The show features the City Springs Theatre Orchestra conducted by Chris Brent Davis, as well as lighting design by Mike Wood, sound design by Keith Bergeron, properties design by Russ Williamson, hair and wig design by George Deavours, and production stage managed by Randy Lawson.

Performance Schedule: July 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 Wed - Sat @ 8:00pm, Sat & Sun @ 2:00pm

About City Springs Theatre Company: City Springs Theatre Company was formed by Sandy Springs residents and is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching the community while contributing to its cultural and economic development by creating world-class theatre experiences at the new Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization. For more information, and to find out how you can get involved, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.