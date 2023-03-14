I AND YOU to Open This Weekend At Rome Little Theatre

Rome Little Theatre's production of "I and You" opens Friday, March 17th at the Historic DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street.

Homebound due to illness, Caroline's days are full of texting and music until her bedroom is suddenly invaded by her athletic and sensitive classmate, Anthony. A shared American Literature project featuring Walt Whitman creates the backdrop for Lauren Gunderson's "I and You," a celebration of life, love and the strange and beautiful ways in which human lives are connected.

Making his RLT directorial debut, veteran actor James Swendsen describes the show as, "A simple story of boy meets girl, and the connection they make in one evening that most will never make in their lifetime." Swendsen praised actors Rebecca Van Kirk and Reed Castrejon on their ability to put together such a special show. Swendsen says, "They have embraced my vision head on and have really brought Caroline and Anthony to life."

Atlanta born Lauren Gunderson is one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She lives in San Francisco.

"I and You" is the fourth mainstage production of the 2022-23 season at RLT. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm, March 17-26.

For tickets, visit romelittletheatre.com

About Rome Little Theatre:

Rome Little Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to present amateur theatrical productions, encourage interest in drama, contribute to the cultural and educational life of the community, and support the arts in Rome and Floyd County.