Horizon Theatre Company 38th Season Begins With EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Horizon Theatre Company will return to live performance and open its 38th season with the critically acclaimed Every Brilliant Thing, a unique, interactive show about how a child's list of all the wonderful things in the world transforms a family's life as the list grows over decades.

This refreshing play, told in collaboration with the audience in an intimate in-the-round setting, has touched audiences worldwide. Horizon's production of this solo tour de force will feature three actors who will rotate in the role at different performances, telling the story of the list and its impact as it expands to a million items.

Horizon Theatre Company's performances start January 28, 2022 (Press Opening February 4, 2022) and run until February 27, 2022, at Horizon in Little Five Points/Inman Park (1083 Austin Avenue N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307, at the corner of Euclid and Austin Avenues). Performances are Mon through Fri at 8 pm, Thursdays at 11 am, Saturdays at 3 and 8 pm, Sundays at 1 and 5 pm. Tickets and information are available at www.horizontheatre.com or 404-584-7450.

1)Ice cream. 2) Water fights. 3) Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV. One fall day, a child begins a list of everything that makes life worth living when his/her mother is in the hospital recovering from "being sad". As time passes, the list grows and becomes an epic chronicle of life's small joys that impacts the storyteller in unexpected ways, offering light and hope in the dark corners. This funny and emotional journey charts the lengths we will go for those we love--and draws on the audience's help to tell the story.

The story-teller will be played by three separate actors, performing on different nights of the Horizon run. Horizon favorite Megan Hayes is an actor of stage and screen (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) who is currently the co-host of Horizon's Southbound: True Life Tales from the ATL and has been seen at Horizon in Waffle Palace Christmas, Sex with Strangers, Tree and The Santaland Diaries. O'Neil Delapenha has been working virtually with Horizon for the past year, including the The Ghosts of Little Five Points and his own spoken word and story-telling. He is a regular performer and director at the Atlanta Shakespeare Company and founder of Black Theatre Artists of Atlanta. Shelby Hofer has been onstage at Horizon frequently in earlier years, including the hilarious solo show, Bad Dates. She is very familiar with solo performance as she has recently developed and performed her own one-woman show, High Risk, Baby! about her wild and epic journey into motherhood. She is co-Founder of PushPush Arts, which now manages an arts incubator facility for local artists in College Park dedicated to fostering innovation in all artistic disciplines.

"This is not like any show I have ever seen before," says director Jeff Adler, Horizon's Co-Artistic Director. "It's intimate and personal with the actor interacting directly with the audience before and during the play. Every night will be a different experience, with each actor and audience bringing their own stamp to the play. We have reduced the theatre's seating capacity and included playing spaces throughout the audience to increase intimacy while keeping COVID safe. The show is filled with humor, joy, and hope, even though it tackles the somber topic of mental health and its legacy in a family. Audiences will leave feeling uplifted, more connected to their loved ones, and hopefully appreciative of the small miracles that make life worth living every day."

Every Brilliant Thing performances are Mondays through Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3 and 8pm, Sundays at 1pm and 5pm, and Thursday matinees at 11am. Seating capacity is reduced for this production to increase intimacy and to allow for more space between audiences.

Tickets start at $30 for weekdays and $35 for weekends. ($20 anytime full-time students under 25 with a valid student ID and $3 off full-price tickets for seniors). Prices are subject to change and will rise as performances fill up. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early for the best prices. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased here: https://tickets.horizontheatre.com/events

Although aspects of mental health are approached from a positive perspective, and the play is about resilience and hope, Every Brilliant Thing does address the topics of depression and suicide.

For this and all performances, Horizon is committed to being COVID safe. The theatre will follow its COVID policy and procedures, including proof of vaccines or a negative PCR COVID Test within 48 hours for all audience members, artists, and staff. In addition, the actors will be tested before every performance. Masks are required for all patrons and staff. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation throughout the theatre will be conducted after each performance. For this show, our seating capacity is reduced to allow some distancing. Seating will be assigned, and seating assignments are given on arrival to the theatre. Horizon's full COVID policy and procedures are here: https://www.horizontheatre.com/covid-19-policies-procedures/

For tickets and information, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.