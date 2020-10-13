Hispanicize UNIDOS TOGETHER Virtual Summit Announce Star-Studded Line-Up

Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit, the largest virtual gathering of Latinx influencers, content creators, celebrities, community leaders, entrepreneurs and media & entertainment innovators is back in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The FREE virtual event on Thursday, October 15th with a new extended time: 9am - 3pm PST / 12pm - 6pm EST is curated by John Leguizamo's NGL Collective. The FREE star-studded event will host Roundtables & Celebrity Keynotes, LatinXCLNCE Awards, a Virtual Scavenger Hunt, Musical performances, cocktail classes and more which will be available at www.hispanicize.com.

Surpassing this year's Emmy's in terms of impressions, the virtual hit event has an audience and delivery to the Latinx community ages 18-49, in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and Houston with 7,300+ attendees, (65% Mobile / 35% Desktop) yielding 43.5MM impressions making it one of the most successful events of its kind. Delivering a day full of Latinx unity and empowerment the packed agenda will cover such topics as the Latinx Hollywood, Latinx Influencers, Latinx 2020 Vote, Afro-Latinidad, Latinx Entrepreneurs & VC Fundraising, Latin Rising Music Stars and more.

"We're extremely proud of the space we've created for the Latinx community with the #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit. Hispanicize has always been synonymous with celebrating Latinx unity and empowerment, and a virtual environment allows us to bring that message for FREE to thousands at a time when our community needs it most,"said David Chitel, CEO of NGL Collective, owners of Hispanicize.

Hispanicize #UnidosTogether Virtual Summit closes Hispanic Heritage Month with the confirmed participation of: John Leguizamo (Actor, Activist & NGL Partner), Edward James Olmos (Actor & Activist), Jessica Alba (Founder of The Honest Company), Carlos Ponce (Award-Winning Singer, Actor and TV Host), Melissa Fumero (Actor & Director, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Xolo Mariduena (Actor & Cobra Kai Star), Aymee Nuviola (Grammy Winner & Actress), Laith Ashley (Actor, Activist, Singer/Songwriter & Model), Julissa Calderon (Actor, Writer & Producer), Mexican Gueys (Comedic Influencer Duo), Ellen Ochoa (Astronaut, Engineer & PhD), Mariah Angeliq (Singer-Songwriter), Byron Salas (Singer-Songwriter), Pitizion (Singer-Songwriter), Enrique Sapene (TV Host & Personality), Victor Ramos (LATV Host & Lifestyle Guru) Jessica Flores (TV & Radio Personality), Natasha Alexis Martinez (LATV Host & Digital Personality), RaqC (Radio & TV Personality), Jessica Molina (Co-Host, Wait, Hold Up! Podcast), Anne Vasquez (Senior Advisor, TheWrap), Rebecca Antonia Rodriguez (Campaign Manager, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Congress) Ben Lopez (Executive Director, NALIP), Yvette Peña (VP, Multicultural Leadership, AARP), Kim Guerra (Author & Activist), Monica Ramirez (Founder, She Se Puede, Latinx House & Justice For Migrant Women), Henry R. Muñoz III (Founder, Momento Latino / Co-Founder, SOMOS US), Nathalie Rayes, (President & CEO, Latino Victory), Aaron Walton (CEO, Walton Isaacson) Bamby Salcedo (Founder, Translatin@ Coalition), Manuel Oliver (Change The Ref.org), Patricia Oliver (ChangeTheRef.org), Joaquin Oliver (ChangeTheRef.org), Mario X. Carrasco (Co-Founder & Principal, ThinkNow), Father Augustino Torres, Anaid Quijada (Marketing Director, Universal Music Latin Entertainment), Claudia Romo Edelman (Founder, We Are All Human), John Henry (Entrepreneur, Investor, Co-Founder and Former Partner, Harlem Capital, Former Host, VICE TV's 'Hustle,' Forbes 30 Under 30), Julian Castro (Former U.S. Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development), Dash Harris Machado (Multi-Media Producer & Entrepreneur), Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri (Partner & CHRO, TPG), Jessie Woolley-Wilson (President & CEO, Dreambox Learning), Marcee Martinez (Manager Neutrogena R&D Product & Process Innovation), Yarel Ramos (Anchor, Univision's Edicion Digital)

Others to be announced shortly



